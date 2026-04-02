4 Must Watch Gen Z 'It' Stars Whose Careers Are Already Imploding in 2026

Gen Z musicians are reshaping the very definition of success within the music business.

They're doing this by bypassing the old gatekeepers, the record labels, and instead, they're building their careers – and wealth – through social media buzz, direct connections with their fans, and clever streaming strategies.

A feature in Social Life Magazine details how these young artists have turned TikTok-driven discovery, playlist optimization and brand deals into accelerated paths to wealth that earlier generations rarely achieved so quickly.

Established acts including Tate McRae, Gigi Perez, Benson Boone, PinkPantheress, Beabadoobee and Tyla have demonstrated the model's staying power. A fresh "Watch List" from the magazine identifies four emerging talents positioned for major advances in 2026. Here is who to watch:

Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman, a Virginia native born in 2000 and raised in Woodbridge, developed his music in his mother's basement before moving to Los Angeles in 2022.

His 2024 single "Million Dollar Baby" went viral on TikTok, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 and spent weeks atop the R&B chart, leading to his debut album "Coyote," released in September 2024. He followed with the single "Actin Up" in 2025 and his second album, "Worlds Apart," on Nov. 21, 2025.

Signed to ISO Supremacy and PULSE Records in partnership with Universal, the soul-influenced pop and R&B artist, as per Concord, has turned one viral moment into sustained touring, streaming revenue and genre-blending projects that include R&B, punk and hip-hop elements.

Artemas

English singer-songwriter and producer Artemas Diamandis, known mononymously as Artemas, built a dark-pop sound and striking visual aesthetic around his 2024 viral hit "I Like the Way You Kiss Me," which earned platinum certification. He released the mixtape "Lovercore" on Oct. 24, 2025, and followed with "Getting Up to No Good" on March 27, 2026.

As per Uproxx, the Oxfordshire-raised independent artist, who has been BRIT Award-nominated, launched the "Lovercore Tour" with a hometown headline show at London's Roundhouse on Feb. 3, 2026, before heading to North America. His career shows how blending moody production with a complete visual package can move an artist from self-released bedroom projects to international touring without conventional marketing.

Mk.gee

Mk.gee, the musical persona of Michael Gordon from New Jersey, is starting to make waves with his distinctive indie sound. His music is a fusion of guitar-fueled alternative rock, drawing inspiration from R&B, punk, and psychedelia.

According to Theartsdesk, "Two Star & the Dream Police," his first album, released in 2024, landed on multiple year-end lists. It also solidified his reputation as a promising talent in the world of young guitarists.

High-profile endorsements from artists like Bon Iver and Justin Bieber, with whom he's worked, have helped him navigate an industry increasingly shaped by algorithms. Gordon embodies a generation of Gen Z artists who are building indie reputations while also appealing to mainstream audiences through live shows and organic word-of-mouth.

Isabel LaRosa

Isabel LaRosa, a Cuban-American alt-pop artist hailing from Annapolis, Maryland, and born in 2004, leveraged her TikTok fame into a record deal with Slumbo Labs/RCA Records, all before she even graduated high school.

According to Wikipedia, she released EPs "i'm watching you" (2022) and "YOU FEAR THE GOD" (2023) before dropping her debut album, "Raven," on April 18, 2025. The artist, a jazz standard vocalist since childhood, has taken the Psychopomp Tour across North America and appeared at prominent festivals.

She's scheduled to perform in 2026, with a Krakow, Poland date on May 11th. Her career illustrates how Gen Z musicians are using their early online success to land major-label deals and tour opportunities, all while keeping a firm grip on their artistic vision.

These four artists exemplify a larger trend reshaping the music industry, fueled by the power of viral exposure on social media, steady streaming numbers, lucrative brand collaborations, and genuine connections with their audiences.