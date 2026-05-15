Taylor Swift’s Wedding Dress Leak Sparks Frenzy; Bodyguard Caught Carrying Mystery Designer Bag

Details are emerging about Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, and a new report claims her bodyguard may have let slip the designer of the pop icon's wedding dress.

On May 14, The Daily Mail published a photo showing Swift's bodyguard outside her New York City apartment carrying a white garment bag and tote bag bearing the label of Stella McCartney, a longtime friend and collaborator of the singer.

While it is not confirmed that McCartney is the designer of Swift's wedding gown, their history together fuels speculation. Swift has donned McCartney's creations on album covers such as "Evermore" and "Folklore", and they jointly launched the Stella x Taylor capsule collection in 2019.

Sources told the outlet that Swift drew inspiration for her wedding dress from the iconic Elizabeth Taylor gown worn during her 1950 marriage to Conrad Hilton. The singer, who dedicated a track to Elizabeth Taylor on her 2025 album "The Life Of A Showgirl", admired the vintage style, waistline silhouette, and lace details of the gown.

Read more: Taylor Swift Plans Multiple Luxury Bachelorette Trips Ahead of Wedding to Travis Kelce

As per Stylecaster, rumors suggest Swift commissioned six different wedding dresses and has yet to decide which one will be worn on her big day. An insider disclosed to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack that some gowns are intended as decoys to confuse potential leakers and protect the secrecy of the final look.

All designers involved signed strict non-disclosure agreements, the source added, emphasizing Swift's desire for complete control over the reveal, with no photos, sketches, or fitting details allowed to leak.

As anticipation builds, fans await further confirmations about the wedding dress and other details of Swift and Kelce's nuptials.

Meanwhile, a report from Yahoo! Entertainment said that Taylor Swift is reportedly keeping her wedding plans with Travis Kelce extremely private by personally calling celebrity guests instead of sending traditional invitations. Reports say the couple's wedding is expected to happen this summer, but the exact date and location are being kept secret to avoid leaks.

Read more: Taylor Swift's Reported 3-Stop Bachelorette Blowout: Inside Her Luxury Trips Before Tying the Knot