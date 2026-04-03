How Contract Wars and Public Meltdowns Are Tanking Singers' Net Worth in 2026

Several prominent artists are presently caught up in public contract battles with their record labels and management. These disputes, coupled with the negative public reaction they've sparked, have significantly curtailed their earning potential from streaming, live performances, and other revenue streams during the early months of 2026.

These situations highlight the persistent friction within the music business. Artists are pushing for more say in their careers, yet the firms that manage their contracts and hold the rights to their music are pushing back.

While no comprehensive data tracks net-worth changes across the sector, the disputes have already removed music from streaming platforms, triggered court injunctions blocking independent activities and prompted artists to sever agency ties amid public backlash.

Wasserman Music Agency

One flashpoint centers on Wasserman Music Agency. In early February, multiple singers began exiting or seeking to leave the firm after newly surfaced documents revealed founder and CEO Casey Wasserman's past communications with Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Artists including Chappell Roan, Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, and members of the bands Wednesday, Water From Your Eyes and Beach Bunny publicly expressed discomfort and initiated departures, Variety reported Feb. 9.

Cosentino posted on social media that she did not consent to having her career tied to someone with such associations. "Staying quiet isn't something I can do in good conscience — especially in a moment when men in power are so often protected, excused, or allowed to move on without consequence," she wrote.

The agency's artist roster was temporarily removed from its website at the clients' request. Artist contracts with agencies typically run three to five years, complicating exits, though artists often follow their individual agents to new firms.

Salt-N-Pepa

A second dispute involves pioneering hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa, who are locked in a federal lawsuit with Universal Music Group over ownership of their masters. The group filed termination notices in 2022 under a copyright law allowing reclamation of rights after 35 years.

UMG has contested the move, arguing the original contracts were not personally signed by the artists. As a result, their music has been pulled from all major streaming platforms.

During their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech in late 2025 for the Musical Influence Award, Cheryl "Salt" James directly addressed the issue.

"As we celebrate this moment, fans can't even stream our music. It's been taken down from all streaming platforms because the industry still doesn't want to play fair," she said, according to Variety's coverage.

A UMG spokesperson told the publication the company had made "repeated attempts" to resolve the matter amicably and remained committed to doing so.

K-pop

In the K-pop sector, the five-member group NewJeans — who rebranded as NJZ — continues a bitter contract battle with its label Ador, a subsidiary of HYBE. The group accused Ador of violating their exclusive contract in November 2024.

A Seoul court upheld an injunction in April 2025 barring the members from signing independent advertising deals or pursuing separate music activities outside the label. NewJeans appealed the ruling and filed additional objections, Variety reported.

The court decision came as the group was rehearsing for a performance in Hong Kong. Members described the ruling as a shock and announced a hiatus.

In a statement to the BBC, member Haerin said the fight was necessary despite its difficulties: "Although it will be extremely difficult and arduous, we will keep doing what we have done so far and speak up."

Hanni added that the group's unity remained paramount: "We've always said to each other, if one person doesn't want to do it, then we're not going to do it. It has to be all five of us that agrees to do it." Ador maintained the contract remains valid until July 2029 and attributed many of the claims to misunderstandings.

These instances reflect a larger trend in the industry, where artists are resisting lengthy contracts and demanding more clarity about how royalties are calculated and who owns the rights to their work.

Chance the Rapper

Comparable struggles have surfaced with other musicians in recent times, though the results differ. For example, in a separate matter settled in March 2026, Chance the Rapper won a royalties dispute with a former manager, but the damages awarded were minimal.

Industry insiders point out that these kinds of disputes can push back the release of new material, cut into streaming revenue, and make it harder to book tours or secure endorsements.

Contract Disputes Continues

No Nielsen ratings or Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences data directly quantify the financial effects on these artists' net worth. Variety and other trade publications have reported the disputes based on court filings, public statements and sources close to the negotiations.

The disputes arrive as the live-music sector reports strong overall revenue, but individual artists in legal limbo face immediate constraints. Salt-N-Pepa's removal from streaming, for example, directly blocks a primary modern revenue source for catalog music.

NewJeans' injunction halted planned independent projects. The Wasserman exits have forced rapid agency shifts for affected singers at a time when booking and brand partnerships often hinge on stable representation.

As of late March, none of the cases has reached final resolution. Salt-N-Pepa and UMG continue talks. NewJeans' appeal is pending in South Korean courts. Wasserman Music Agency executives were scheduled to meet this month to address the artist exodus and possible sale or restructuring of the music division.

Artists involved have framed their stands as matters of principle and fairness. James of Salt-N-Pepa highlighted the group's enduring influence in championing acknowledgment. In contrast, the members of NewJeans emphasized collective agreement in their methods.

Cosentino highlighted the importance of individual responsibility, especially considering the current scrutiny of the industry's power structures.