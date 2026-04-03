The Real Reason Selena Gomez Missed the Vanity Fair Oscar Party With Benny Blanco

Fans noticed something surprising during one of Hollywood's biggest nights: Selena Gomez did not attend the famous Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her partner, Benny Blanco.

While many expected the couple to walk the red carpet together, Gomez was noticeably absent—but not without a reason.

Instead of posing for photos in Hollywood, Gomez spent the evening focused on her growing beauty brand, Rare Beauty. She stayed active on social media, sharing updates that showed she was busy preparing for a major product launch in New York City.

This move may have surprised fans, but it also shows how her priorities are shifting as her business continues to grow.

A Big Night, But a Different Choice

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is known as one of the most glamorous events tied to the Academy Awards.

Celebrities from film, music, and fashion gather to celebrate after the ceremony. Gomez herself has attended in the past, including a standout appearance in 2025. So when she skipped the event this year, many wondered why. The answer is simple: work came first.

Gomez used the night to tease a new product from Rare Beauty—a matte foundation she revealed she had been testing for months. Instead of a red carpet moment, she chose a business moment.

This decision reflects a growing trend among celebrities who are building brands beyond entertainment. For Gomez, her beauty company is not just a side project—it is a major part of her career.

Balancing Love and Career

Even though she missed the party, Gomez's relationship with Benny Blanco still captured attention. The couple has been open about their bond, often sharing personal moments with fans.

In a recent conversation, Blanco spoke about their wedding day, describing it as emotional and unforgettable. According to Elle, he shared, "It was the best moment of my life." His words highlight how meaningful their relationship is, even as both focus on their careers.

Gomez also reflected on that day, explaining how she stayed focused on him during the ceremony. She said, "I know the whole time I remember just staring at no one else but you... 'It's okay, we got this.'" Her quote shows a softer, more personal side of the star—one that fans don't always see on stage or screen.

A Star Who Is More Than Fame

Gomez's absence from the party is not a sign of stepping back—it is a sign of growth. Over the years, she has expanded her work from music and acting into business and advocacy.

Rare Beauty, in particular, has become a powerful brand. It focuses not only on makeup but also on self-confidence and mental health awareness.

By choosing to focus on her brand during such a high-profile night, Gomez showed that her goals go beyond traditional celebrity appearances. This choice also sends a message to fans: success can look different for everyone. Sometimes, the biggest moves happen behind the scenes.

Why Fans Still Care

Even without a red carpet appearance, Gomez stayed connected with her audience through social media. She shared personal photos, updates, and hints about what's next.

Fans responded with excitement, showing that her influence does not depend on being physically present at every major event.

The Bigger Picture

Gomez missing the Vanity Fair Oscar Party may seem like a small moment, but it reflects a larger shift in how celebrities manage their careers.

By focusing on her brand during one of Hollywood's biggest nights, Gomez showed that she is thinking long-term. She is building something that lasts beyond red carpets and award shows.