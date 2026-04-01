Tiny Harris Opens Up Why She Fears Her Sons Dating Older Women

Tameka 'Tiny' Harris is speaking candidly about parenting in the spotlight, revealing her concerns about her sons dating older women while also acknowledging what she sees as a cultural double standard.

The Xscape singer and reality television personality, who shares children with rapper T.I., addressed the topic during a recent conversation with TMZ. Her comments come as discussions about age-gap relationships continue to circulate online and in celebrity culture.

The question was raised in connection to a viral moment involving Juelz Smith and reality television personality Tommie Lee, which sparked debate about older women dating younger men.

According to reporting by Complex, Harris initially hesitated to weigh in on others' personal lives. She began by distancing herself from the situation, noting she didn't want to get involved in "nobody's mess."

She then turned to her own family, specifically her sons, King and Major, when discussing her perspective. In explaining her stance, she said, "I wouldn't want it, because once that thrill of dating an older woman gets old, then they're gonna wanna move on to somebody younger, because these young girls are out here wilding."

Harris, who is herself five years older than her husband, acknowledged the nuance in her position. While she expressed concern, she also made clear that she would ultimately allow her children to make their own decisions. She elaborated on her parenting approach by emphasizing personal responsibility. "Then whatever he decides is going to be on him. He got to live his own life," she added.

The talk also brought up how society as a whole sees age differences in relationships. Harris agreed that people see these kinds of relationships differently depending on their gender.

She talked about what she called a "double standard," where older men dating younger women is more accepted than the other way around. The conversation is part of an ongoing cultural debate, especially since well-known examples keep getting people talking on social media.

Harris, who has four children and is the stepmother of three of T.I.'s children, has talked a lot about how hard it is to balance family life with public scrutiny. Her most recent comments add to that conversation by giving us a look at how she deals with modern dating as a parent.

Harris' comments show that she doesn't fully agree with the idea of her sons dating much older women. However, they do make a point that guidance is important, but people still have to make their own choices.