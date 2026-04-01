Selena Killer's Now: Why Yollanda Saldívar Still Can't Escape Late Singer's Shadow

More than 30 years after the death of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, the woman who killed her, Yolanda Saldívar, is still in prison. Her case is still getting a lot of attention and debate.

Selena was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi, Texas, just a few weeks before her 24th birthday. Saldívar, who had been the president of Selena's fan club and later managed her boutiques, was convicted of first-degree murder later that year and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

According to People, Saldívar became eligible for parole in March 2025, but her request was denied by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole, ensuring she remains incarcerated with her next review scheduled for 2030.

Despite the passage of time, Saldívar has continued to maintain her version of events. In a prior statement reflecting on her case, she said,"I was convicted by public opinion even before my trial started."

In another interview obtained by ABC 20/20 conducted years earlier, she reiterated her stance on the fatal shooting. She stated, "They made me out to be a monster, and I just want to say, I did not kill Selena. It was an accident, and my conscience is clear."

People still talk a lot about Saldívar's relationship with Selena and the events that led up to the murder. This connection continues to shape her public image. Before the unfortunate incident, rumors swirled regarding questionable financial practices tied to Selena's various business dealings. These concerns, it seems, were the catalyst for Saldívar's dismissal.

After her arrest, Saldívar didn't talk much in public, but she did talk about the case and her relationship with the singer again in a 2024 documentary. In that interview, she said, "After so many years, I think it's time to set the story straight."

She added, "I knew her secrets. And I think that people deserve to know the truth."

The parole denial in 2025 was received with a sense of relief by Selena's family, who continue to keep Selena's memory alive as one of the most influential Latin artists in music history. Her popularity, fueled by chart-topping hits and a devoted fan base, has kept interest in her alive throughout the years.

While Saldívar remains in prison, her name remains associated with Selena, and this has remained a factor in how information about Selena's murder and the coverage that has been given in recent years has been received.

As time goes on, Selena's memory remains alive, and so does the tragedy associated with her murder, with Saldívar's story continuing behind prison walls.