Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Manic Episodes: 'I Didn't Even Know When It Happened'

Selena Gomez has opened up about her experiences with manic episodes, a consequence of her bipolar disorder diagnosis. She described times when she was completely oblivious to the unfolding situation.

Gomez, 30, spoke during a recent episode of the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast, where she reflected on her journey to diagnosis and treatment.

Her husband, musician Benny Blanco, asked Gomez whether she had recognized her condition before receiving an official diagnosis. Gomez responded with honesty, emphasizing the difficulty of pinpointing the problem.

"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," she said. "I think people were just assuming – and I would try multiple therapists."

She further explained the complexities of navigating mental health care. "It's actually really hard when we're talking about these things, and for me to go, 'Go get a therapist.' All of it is so ... complicated."

Gomez described the importance of persistence in seeking help, noting, "I'm so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it."

Benny Blanco added that Gomez sometimes experiences manic episodes without realizing it in the moment.

"She'll start to realize she's having it after it's happening, and sometimes she doesn't even remember when it's happening," Blanco said as reported by Vanity Fair. "It's such a delicate thing because ... you're not supposed to, technically, talk to the person about it while they're deep in it."

Gomez confirmed she has become more aware of her episodes. "I'm equally proud to say that I do have moments of mania," she said. "I'm not ashamed at all, because I can catch them a bit quicker." She added, "It is helpful to have a partner who will understand ... and meet you where you are."

Since her diagnosis, Gomez said she feels freer in daily life. "The whole hypocrisy of shaming people for therapy, or people not understanding it, is that it's just not for you," she said. "But for me, it finally allowed me to go, 'Oh, that's why I handled things the way I [did]. That's why all the other people were able to get over things quickly, and I wasn't.'"

Gomez encouraged others to seek knowledge and support, emphasizing hope and self-compassion. "You are not defined by a term," she said. "It's just informative to seek and talk and listen to podcasts or listen to certain things that will help you get information. I do believe there is a lot of hope."

According to PageSix, Gomez continues to advocate for mental health awareness through her publication, Wondermind, and stresses that understanding and recognizing symptoms can help others manage bipolar disorder.