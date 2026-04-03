iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 Winners List: Every Winner and Highlight

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up Los Angeles on March 26, celebrating the biggest names in music with powerful performances, surprise wins, and emotional moments.

Hosted by Ludacris at the Dolby Theatre, the show honored artists who ruled the charts and captured fans' hearts over the past year.

The biggest headline of the night came from Taylor Swift, who won Artist of the Year and continued her record-breaking streak.

Meanwhile, rising star Alex Warren had a breakout moment, taking home multiple awards including Best New Artist (Pop) and Favorite Debut Album.

One of the most talked-about moments was Swift's win for Best Lyrics and Pop Song of the Year.

As fans celebrated, one presenter emphasized her impact, saying, "The Fate of Ophelia shows the power of storytelling in modern music."

Major Winners You Should Know

Here are some of the biggest winners from the night, explained simply:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Song of the Year: "Ordinary" — Alex Warren

"Ordinary" — Alex Warren Pop Artist of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Best Collaboration: "APT." — ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

"APT." — ROSÉ & Bruno Mars Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar R&B Artist of the Year: Chris Brown

Chris Brown Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta

These wins show how different styles of music—from pop to hip-hop—continue to grow and connect with fans around the world.

Breakout Stars and Fresh Faces

New artists had a big night too. Alex Warren stood out the most, proving he is one to watch. His album You'll Be Alright, Kid also won Favorite Debut Album.

Other rising talents included:

Ella Langley (Country Best New Artist)

Leon Thomas (R&B Best New Artist)

Real Boston Richey (Hip-Hop Best New Artist)

These wins highlight how new voices are shaping the future of music.

Special Honors and Big Moments

The show also honored legends and innovators. Rock icon John Mellencamp received the Icon Award, celebrating his long career.

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus was given the Innovator Award for pushing creative boundaries.

During the tribute, a speaker said, "Innovation in music means changing the rules—and Miley Cyrus has done that again and again."

Performances That Lit Up the Stage

The night wasn't just about awards—it was packed with exciting performances. Artists like Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, and RAYE brought energy to the stage.

Legendary groups like TLC and Salt-N-Pepa added a nostalgic touch, while newer acts kept things fresh.

Fan Favorites and Fun Categories

Fans also had a say in several categories. Here are a few highlights:

Favorite TikTok Dance: "MONA LISA" — j-hope

"MONA LISA" — j-hope Favorite Tour: "The Eras Tour" — Taylor Swift

"The Eras Tour" — Taylor Swift Favorite On Screen: Jimin & Jungkook

These categories show how music connects with fans beyond just listening—through dance, movies, and live shows.

Why This Year Matters

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards showed how music is changing. Big stars like Taylor Swift still lead, but new artists like Alex Warren are quickly rising. Different styles—from K-pop to country—are also becoming more popular worldwide.

Most importantly, the night proved that music brings people together. Whether you like pop, hip-hop, or rock, there was something for everyone.