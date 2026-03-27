Taylor Swift's Green Dress at iHeartRadio Awards Fuels Speculation of Major News

Taylor Swift made a striking appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday night, sparking fan theories about upcoming projects with her choice of a mint green outfit reminiscent of her debut album colors.

The pop superstar, who led the nominations with nine nods for her latest album *The Life of a Showgirl*, arrived solo on the red carpet wearing a matching corset and skirt adorned with subtle silver beading. The dress, cut mid-thigh, was paired with simple heels, minimal makeup, and shimmering silver nails that matched the outfit.

Inside the Dolby Theatre, Swift was seen meeting up with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Fans quickly noticed the outfit's color, drawing comparisons to the pale green associated with Swift's self-titled debut album, which launched her career with hits like "Tim McGraw" and "Teardrops On My Guitar."

As per The Mirror, speculation is rife that Swift may be hinting at new material related to her early work. Although she has rerecorded and rereleased four of her first six albums after reclaiming her masters, her debut album and *Reputation* remain unreleased in their new versions. Swift has dropped hints about keeping these projects alive, which has fans buzzing with anticipation for more vault tracks or fresh music videos.

Swift has already released two music videos from *The Life of a Showgirl*, including the singles "Opalite" and the title track. Rumors suggest a third video, possibly for the song "Elizabeth Taylor," could be forthcoming—a prospect fans eagerly anticipate.

Despite the buzz around potential announcements, many fans expressed joy simply seeing Swift thriving in public, praising her elegant look and calling her "gorgeous" and "mother."

The iHeartRadio Music Awards marked Swift's first major award show appearance since skipping the Grammys earlier this year.

Taylor Swift Wins Seven Awards at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Extending Record

Swift dominated the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday night, taking home seven trophies from nine nominations and further cementing her status as the event's most decorated artist of all time.

As per Variety, Swift, joined by fiancé Travis Kelce, accepted the award for Best Pop Album of the Year for *The Life of a Showgirl*. "This album feels very happy, confident and free because that's how I get to feel every day of my life, thanks to my fiancé who's here tonight," Swift said during her acceptance speech. She also thanked fans for making her single "The Fate of Ophelia" the biggest hit of her career.

Figure skater Alysa Liu presented Swift with six additional awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Lyrics. These wins bring Swift's total iHeartRadio Music Awards to 41.

"We live in a world with constant immediate feedback," Swift said. "If I had one hope for you, it's that you nurture your hobby and passion, give yourself time to make mistakes and hone your craft. Thank you for allowing me to turn my hobby into a career."

The ceremony was hosted by Ludacris and featured performances by Lainey Wilson, Alex Warren, Miley Cyrus, Kehlani, Raye, and a medley by TLC with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Cyrus accepted the Innovator Award and reflected on her career inspired by *Hannah Montana*. John Mellencamp received the Icon Award and performed classics "Jack & Diane" and "Pink Houses." Ludacris closed the night with several hits.

Other major winners included:

- **Alex Warren** – Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best New Artist (Pop)

- **Miley Cyrus** – Innovator Award

- **John Mellencamp** – Icon Award

- **Ludacris** – Landmark Award

- **Bruno Mars** – Song of the Summer for "I Just Might"

- **Ella Langley** – Best New Artist (Country)

- **Leon Thomas** – Best New Artist (R&B)

- **sombr** – Alternative Album of the Year for *I Barely Know Her*

- **Shinedown** – Rock Artist of the Year

- **Calvin Harris** – Dance Artist of the Year

Notable socially voted categories included:

- Favorite TikTok Dance: "MONA LISA" by j-hope

- Favorite Debut Album: *You'll Be Alright, Kid* by Alex Warren

- Best Lyrics: "The Fate of Ophelia" by Taylor Swift

- Best Music Video: "The Fate of Ophelia" by Taylor Swift

- Favorite Tour Style: Taylor Swift's *The Eras Tour*

The full list of winners and nominees was announced during the ceremony held in Los Angeles.