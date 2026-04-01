Brandy Claims Wanya Morris Exploited Their Age Gap in New Memoir

Brandy Norwood is opening up about a painful chapter from her past, saying a relationship she had as a teenager left a lasting impact on her life.

In her new memoir "Phases," Brandy shares details about her late 1990s romance with Wanya Morris. She writes that the relationship began when she was just 16 years old, while Morris was already in his early 20s. The two first worked together on the song "Brokenhearted," and their friendship later turned romantic.

Looking back, Brandy says she felt overwhelmed and unprepared. "I was in over my head," she writes, explaining how she hid the relationship from her parents. She said sneaking around and keeping secrets became a normal part of her life at the time, People reported.

The singer also shared that both of them knew the relationship could cause public backlash.

To avoid attention, they agreed to keep it hidden and pretend they were waiting until she turned 18 before dating openly. This secrecy, she suggests, added pressure and confusion during an already complicated time in her life.

Boyz II Men member Wanya Morris confirmed he dated “Moesha” actress Brandy when she was underage in a 2014 Breakfast Club interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee



“We did the thing when she was 16, 17. …She was old enough to get it.” pic.twitter.com/SNn3V0uUgs — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 1, 2026

Brandy Calls Out "Warning Signs" in Relationship

As the relationship continued, Brandy described moments that she now sees as warning signs. She recalled being compared to other artists and struggling to stay connected with Morris.

According to Yahoo, reflecting on those experiences, she wrote, "These are the things that with hindsight you realize are wildly obvious signs of something wrong."

The relationship eventually ended after Brandy discovered Morris had been unfaithful. While he has previously described their romance as a young love that simply faded, Brandy now sees it differently.

Brandy directly addressed that narrative in her memoir, writing, "I believe he took advantage." Her message is clear and emotional. "The shame ends here. The silence ends here," she wrote. She added, "I was a child. And he was an adult. And it's time the world understood the difference."

Through these words, Brandy says she is finally telling her side of the story after years of staying quiet.

Morris has spoken about their past relationship before, describing it as a youthful connection that ended naturally over time. However, he has not responded to the claims made in Brandy's new book.