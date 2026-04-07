Former Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham Threatened by Woman Facing Multiple Charges

Lindsey Buckingham, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, was allegedly threatened by a woman with a long history of stalking him, authorities reported.

The incident escalated on March 25 in Santa Monica, California, when the woman, Michelle Dick, reportedly threw an unknown substance at Buckingham despite an active restraining order barring her from contacting him. Buckingham was unharmed.

Dick, charged in a felony complaint filed Friday and made public Monday, faces seven counts, including felony criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle, vandalism, and stalking. The complaint also cites a misdemeanor battery charge related to the March 25 incident.

Prosecutors allege Dick targeted Buckingham and a second individual, Stephanie N., placing them in fear for their safety.

According to RollingStone, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Dick and set bail at $300,000. Law enforcement sources said Buckingham has been grappling with this harassment since late 2021.

In November 2024, Buckingham successfully obtained a restraining order after Dick allegedly staged a swatting incident, falsely reporting that Buckingham's son was suicidal and claiming she had heard gunshots at his Brentwood home. Buckingham recalled the ordeal as "shaken and fearful," describing police searching his home while he remained handcuffed outside in the cold.

Court filings detail a pattern of threatening behavior. Buckingham reported receiving dozens of phone calls from Dick, who made bizarre claims about being his child, demanded money, and blamed him for personal grievances. She allegedly left photo collages from her Instagram at Buckingham's residence and made threats to a San Francisco venue where he performed.

Buckingham wrote, "She began rambling about me being her father and suffocating her as a child... This incident terrified my wife as she feared for her safety."

A woman who has allegedly been stalking former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham is believed to have thrown an unknown substance on the singer-guitarist before running off, sources told @ABC News. https://t.co/kRjy4tmXzR — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 1, 2026

Read more: Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tours Due to Worrying Status

Lindsey Buckingham Faces Threats

An LAPD detective involved in the case described Dick as "mentally unstable and dangerous," recommending the court grant civil harassment restraining orders for Buckingham and his family.

In December 2024, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Scully issued a five-year order requiring Dick to stay at least 100 yards from Buckingham, his wife, son, and vehicles.

Buckingham, 76, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 and wrote hits like "Go Your Own Way," "Tusk," and "Second Hand News." He left the band in 2018 after disputes over a world tour and later settled a lawsuit against the group.

Despite these challenges, Buckingham remains creatively active. In a recent Instagram post, he shared plans for a new solo album and hinted at the upcoming Fleetwood Mac documentary, Yahoo reported.

He also suggested the reissue of the Buckingham Nicks album may pave the way for reconciliation with Stevie Nicks.

"I am still very, very grounded in my creative life," Buckingham wrote. "I think with all my heart, it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate."