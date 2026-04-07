BTS Rapper Suga Shares Long-Hidden Story Behind Stage Name, Surprising Fellow Members

BTS fans, known as ARMY, thought they knew everything about the septet, but SUGA just shared a long-hidden secret that even his fellow members hadn't heard.

During a recent appearance on Wired's popular "Autocomplete Interview" series, the global superstars answered internet questions about their careers and personal lives. When it was SUGA's turn, he finally explained the real meaning behind his stage name.

"'SUGA name meaning,'" he read aloud from his cue card. "I can finally clarify this now."

Min Yoon-gi, better known as SUGA, revealed that his pseudonym was inspired by UFC fighter Sean O'Malley, whose nickname "Suga" pays homage to legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

In combat sports, the name "Suga" is given to fighters known for their technical precision. SUGA explained that HYBE founder Bang Si-Hyuk, a fan of boxing, noticed the similarity between this and his own precise rap style.

"Since you're technical with your rap, you should be Suga," Bang reportedly told him years ago, Billboard reported.

Yoongi telling us the real meaning behind the name SUGA after 13 years and saying that shooting guard was what he just used caused it was annoying to explain... MIN YOONGI HOW LONG DID YOU PLAN TO GATEKEEP THIS INFO pic.twitter.com/Ug1RKNxo13 — ⭑ (@sugadooll) April 6, 2026

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BTS Fans Shocked as SUGA Reveals Real Name

For years, SUGA had told the public and even his bandmates that his name came from "shooting guard," a basketball position, because explaining the boxing connection was "too tedious."

According to Se7en, fellow member j-hope reacted with surprise: "This is the first time I'm hearing this," while the others nodded in astonishment. This revelation comes as BTS rides the success of ARIRANG, their first full-length album in six years, which recently held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week.

The album's release also leads into the group's massive stadium world tour, marking their first major performances following their military service.

The Wired interview also gave fans a peek into the band's lighter moments. The members discussed reuniting after military discharge, shared favorite fan-made memes, and explored the cultural significance of ARIRANG.

In one amusing exchange, RM joked about teaching the other members English: "No. But they just don't understand it," prompting laughter from the group. Jin added, "The teacher is excellent, but the students aren't quite up to par."