BTS Leader RM Walks on Crutches After Suffering Ankle Sprain During Rehearsals

BTS leader RM was spotted using crutches in New York City on Sunday, March 22, following a recent ankle injury sustained during rehearsals.

The seven-member K-pop group—Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V—arrived in the city shortly after their full-group comeback concert, which streamed live on Netflix.

According to JustJared, BigHit Music confirmed that RM suffered an ankle injury on March 19 during a rehearsal.

"A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion," the company said in a statement on Weverse.

RM was advised to wear a cast and strictly limit movement for at least two weeks to focus on recovery.

Despite the injury, RM remained committed to participating in the comeback performance.

"Although RM's on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience," BigHit stated.

📰BTS's RM heads to New York in just 12 hours... Pushing ahead on crutches, When will he rest?



📰 BTS RM, Bright look to reassure fans



📰 BTS RM, It's Not Easy to Depart on Crutches



📰 BTS RM, Looking cheerful despite using crutches



📰RM, bright expression despite injury#RM… pic.twitter.com/BBreU49AJj — RM_Moonchild (@RMMoonchild101) March 22, 2026

Read more: BTS Leader RM Injured Before Highly Anticipated Comeback Concert

Fans Praise RM's Dedication

During the Saturday night event at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, RM performed while seated on a stool during parts of the concert and skipped some choreography, assuring fans, "It is not a very serious injury."

The group's swift travel from Seoul to the United States drew attention online, as fans expressed both concern and admiration for RM's dedication.

At Incheon International Airport, RM arrived in a casual outfit with a cap and sunglasses while using crutches, highlighting the challenges of balancing rigorous tour schedules with health concerns, TheKoreaTimes reported.

BTS is now preparing for a two-night appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and will embark on a 79-show world tour following the release of their new album, ARIRANG.

This tour marks the group's first global tour in five years, making RM's health a critical concern for both fans and the agency.

BigHit emphasized that RM's participation is being carefully managed.

"The company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritize the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury," the statement read.