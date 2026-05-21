6ix9ine Claims God’s Wrath Is Hitting Drake & Lil Durk for Dissing Him

Rapper 6ix9ine has sparked fresh controversy after suggesting that Drake and Lil Durk's recent legal and public troubles may be tied to what he described as "divine punishment" for dissing him on their 2020 collaboration "Laugh Now Cry Later."

As per HotNewHipHop, in a recent interview with VladTV, the Brooklyn rapper claimed he believes there is a spiritual connection between the song and the difficulties both artists have faced in recent years. 6ix9ine said he was surprised by the backlash Drake has endured despite his global popularity.

"I want to end with this. I could be wrong, but I'm gonna say it. God has showed me that he's real," 6ix9ine said. He added that he never expected the world to turn against Drake, describing the Toronto superstar as someone he believed was widely untouchable in public opinion.

6ix9ine also referenced Lil Durk's ongoing legal situation, noting the rapper's 2024 arrest in connection with a murder-for-hire case. Durk has remained in custody without bond, and his trial is scheduled for August 2026.

"Durk gets arrested for murder-for-hire," 6ix9ine said during the interview, linking both artists' struggles back to the song. He emphasized the title "Laugh Now Cry Later," suggesting irony in the track given their current circumstances.

The rapper also cited a biblical verse during the discussion, saying it supported his belief in consequences for those who attempt to humiliate others publicly. His comments did not include any evidence connecting the artists' legal issues to personal disputes or the song itself.

Drake and Lil Durk have not responded to 6ix9ine's latest remarks. The two previously collaborated on "Laugh Now Cry Later," which included indirect disses aimed at 6ix9ine during the height of his public feuds with multiple hip-hop artists.

In separate news, Drake's new song "Make Them Remember" from Iceman has sparked online debate after fans broke down a lyric many believe contains layered wordplay and possible subliminal messages, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

The line, "I'm down to put bills on they face, no wonder they've been ducking Drake," led listeners to suggest references to money, duck imagery, NFL teams, and even Kendrick Lamar's last name, Duckworth.

While some fans think the bar hides diss messages aimed at rivals, others say it's simply clever wordplay designed to fuel discussion around the album.