Country Singer Ray Stevens Hospitalized After Serious Fall Injury

Legendary country singer Ray Stevens, 87, is on the road to recovery after suffering a serious fall near Nashville, Tennessee, that left him with a broken neck.

His team confirmed the incident in a statement shared on Tuesday, April 7, saying Stevens was "briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area" following the accident on Sunday, March 29.

"Doctors have advised Stevens to wear a neck brace for approximately four weeks," the statement read.

"Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery." Fans and followers have already taken to social media to send their well-wishes, USA Today reported.

"So sorry to hear that! Praying for a speedy recovery, Ray!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Woah!! Thank God he's on the mend."

Stevens' injury comes just ahead of the release of his latest album, Favorites Old & New, which is still scheduled to debut on Friday, April 10.

The album blends beloved classics with new tracks from a range of talented songwriters. "I had a lot of fun creating this album," Stevens said.

"It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!"

Comedian and singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is recovering after breaking his neck last during a fall last month, a representative for Stevens confirmed. https://t.co/Ao5IUWpP2h pic.twitter.com/BqWKD97BqX — KTLA (@KTLA) April 7, 2026

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Ray Stevens Overcomes Recent Health Setbacks

This is the second major health issue Stevens has faced in recent years. In July 2025, he was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains and was diagnosed with a mild heart attack. He underwent minimally invasive heart surgery shortly after and spent time in the ICU before being discharged.

According to ENews, at the time, Stevens expressed gratitude for the support he received, sharing on Instagram that he was "very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages."

Stevens has had a remarkable career spanning decades. The Grammy-winning artist, known for hits like "Everything Is Beautiful" and "The Streak," has earned two Grammy Awards, 12 nominations, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Despite his recent health scares, he continues to remain active and engaged in music.