Sabrina Carpenter's Music Videos Allegedly Reveal a Chilling Pattern — Who's Next to Die?

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been weaving a continuous, cinematic storyline through her recent music videos, and fans have noticed a recurring — and grisly — motif: at least one man dies in nearly every clip released since 2023.

Starting with the retro beach-set video for "Espresso" (April 2024) and continuing through Carpenter's latest release, "House Tour," the videos include repeated characters, props and narrative beats that suggest the singer is building a shared narrative universe , as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The pattern begins in "Espresso," in which Carpenter hijacks a man's boat and is arrested after taking his credit card. The arrest serves as a narrative bridge into the follow-up video for "Please Please Please," which opens with Carpenter in jail; she is quickly bailed out and reunites with a criminal love interest played by then-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The "Please Please Please" clip, presented as a Bonnie-and-Clyde–style romp, ends with Carpenter restraining Keoghan's character, who later appears to kill a man during a bank robbery sequence.

That same taped-mouth visual becomes a motif in the subsequent "Taste" video, in which Carpenter, joined by actress Jenna Ortega, engages in a campy, violent feud over a shared lover. The man is accidentally killed with a chainsaw — an escalation in the videos' increasingly dark humor and homage to 1990s horror-comedy aesthetics.

Carpenter reunited with Dolly Parton for a re-recorded "Please Please Please" video, which shows Carpenter and Parton traveling in a pickup truck with a bundled, masked man in the truck bed — another visual callback to the Keoghan character.

In "Manchild," Carpenter's satirical road-trip clip, a series of inept men — "manchildren" — suffer fatal or near-fatal fates, including car crashes and explosions. The following video, "Tears," opens with a car wreck; Carpenter survives and finds herself in a campy haunted-house setting inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In a self-referential moment, Carpenter remarks that "someone has to die every video," then kills a surviving male character by throwing a stiletto at his heart.

Carpenter's newest release, "House Tour," co-directed by Carpenter and Margaret Qualley and featuring Madelyn Cline, shifts to a Bling Ring–style home-invasion narrative. The trio, billed as the "Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew," ransack a Hollywood mansion and escape in a pink van; during the getaway Carpenter's character runs over a pedestrian, continuing the pattern of male deaths.

A spokesperson for Carpenter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Music-video directors and pop-culture critics say the recurring motif, darkly comic violence and repeated imagery can be read as a deliberate creative decision that ties individual songs into a larger visual narrative. Fans online have tracked props and costume callbacks — like tape over the mouth, a white stiletto and specific sunglasses — as evidence the videos are parts of a single continuity.

Carpenter, who first gained fame as a performer on television before breaking into global pop stardom, has increasingly leaned into cinematic storytelling in her videos, blending nostalgic references, genre pastiche and camp. The recurring deaths — often staged with stylized, over-the-top gore or tongue-in-cheek presentation — have become an expected element that fuels discussion and fan theories.

"There's a strong throughline of dark humor, revenge fantasy and satirical takes on celebrity and masculinity," said media analyst Rachel Gomez, who studies music-video narratives. "Carpenter's work here is knowingly referential: it borrows from heist films, horror comedies and road movies to create a cohesive visual identity."

Sabrina Carpenter's Brunette Transformation

As Carpenter prepares for high-profile festival appearances and continued releases, fans and critics will be watching to see whether the pattern holds and how the shared storyline evolves.

Meanwhile, as per PopCulture, Sabrina Carpenter recently surprised fans by temporarily swapping her signature blonde hair for a brunette look in the latest issue of Perfect Magazine. The Grammy-winning singer appeared almost unrecognizable with dark, straight hair and darker makeup, a stark contrast to the bouncy blonde style she is known for.

Carpenter showcased a variety of new hairstyles in the photoshoot, including short curly dark hair and curly auburn locks paired with a pink outfit.

"We got to really try some looks that I've never tried before. Lots of wigs, lots of different make-up for me, lots of shapes that maybe I wouldn't normally wear," the 26-year-old told designer Marc Jacobs in an interview published alongside the feature.