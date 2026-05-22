Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single ‘House Tour’ Born From Late-Night Studio Drinking, Producer Reveals

Sabrina Carpenter's hit single "House Tour" has a surprising origin story—one that began during a late-night studio session fueled by drinks, according to producer Jack Antonoff.

Antonoff, who co-wrote the track with Carpenter and John Ryan, shared the behind-the-scenes moment during an appearance on "The Zane Lowe Show" on Apple Music. He said the song came together during the final night of a recording trip in the U.K. while working on the album Man's Best Friend.

"[With] 'House Tour,' we were in the UK and we were working on Man's Best Friend,"Antonoff explained. "And then, it was the last night, and the drink cart came at this place we were staying, and we all got some drinks. And then it was like two in the morning and we just kinda like were having fun and just did it."

According to Yahoo, he added that the creative spark felt natural rather than planned.

"It's usually from moments of just connection and joy where the great stuff comes from," he said, noting that forcing ideas often leads nowhere.

Jack Antonoff mentions in new interview with Zane Lowe that the creation of “House Tour” happened naturally in the last day they were staying in the UK making “Man’s Best Friend” at 2am (with some drinks). pic.twitter.com/kDOkn09S8a — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) May 21, 2026

Carpenter Opens Met Gala Set With 'House Tour'

The track, known for its playful and suggestive lyrics, has become one of Carpenter's standout releases. Antonoff also contributed to several songs on the project, including "Manchild" and "When Did You Get Hot?"

Carpenter's rising success was also on full display at the 2026 Met Gala, where she delivered one of the night's most talked-about performances. The 26-year-old opened with "Espresso" before moving into "House Tour" and "Please, Please, Please," captivating guests inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, ENews reported.

A major highlight came when rock legend Stevie Nicks joined Carpenter on stage for a surprise collaboration.

Nicks performed classics like "Gypsy" and "Edge of Seventeen" before reuniting with Carpenter for a duet of "Landslide," creating one of the most memorable moments of the night. The performance took place near the Temple of Dendur, with both artists switching between fashion looks that matched the event's bold theme.

Their chemistry on stage drew attention from attendees, who were seen reacting enthusiastically throughout the set.