Sabrina Carpenter Joins Stevie Nicks Onstage for Emotional Met Gala Performance

Sabrina Carpenter delivered a standout moment at the 2026 Met Gala when she welcomed rock legend Stevie Nicks onstage for an emotional duet that quickly became the highlight of the evening.

The surprise performance took place inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, where music and fashion came together for the annual fundraiser.

Nicks joined Carpenter to perform "Landslide," a beloved song she originally wrote for Fleetwood Mac.

As the crowd watched in silence, Nicks began the song before Carpenter stepped in with the line, "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?" Nicks replied, "I don't know. We don't know," and the two finished the song in harmony, creating a soft and heartfelt moment, ENews reported.

Carpenter opened the night with a lively solo set. She performed songs from her 2024 album Short n' Sweet, including "Espresso," "House Tour," and "Please, Please, Please." She made a grand entrance, carried onto the stage by four men in tuxedos, which drew cheers from guests.

Attendees like Teyana Taylor were seen enjoying the performance, dancing along as videos shared by the event showed.

Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks performing “Landslide” inside the 2026 #MetGala tonight pic.twitter.com/VF2lHBwAtq — Sabrina Carpenter Tour Info 💋 (@SabrinaTourInfo) May 5, 2026

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Later, Nicks took over the stage near the Temple of Dendur, performing "Gypsy" and "Edge of Seventeen." She then invited Carpenter back for the duet and also had her assist during "Don't Stop," blending their voices across generations of music. Carpenter returned in a gold-fringed dress, adding a new visual style to the performance.

According to Variety, the event was led by Anna Wintour, who co-chaired the gala with stars including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. Carpenter also served on the host committee alongside Doja Cat and Misty Copeland.

Guests enjoyed a carefully planned dinner created by chef Olivier Cheng, who described the meal as a three-part journey.

"The three chapters really are taking you on this culinary journey," he said, explaining how each course reflected the event's theme.

Carpenter arrived earlier on the red carpet in a Dior dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn, adding a classic touch to her look before switching outfits for her performances.