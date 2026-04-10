KATSEYE Share New Track as Questions Over Group Stability Continue

KATSEYE has released a new single titled "Pinky Up," even as ongoing questions about the group's lineup continue to draw attention from fans.

The HYBE-backed girl group dropped the track just ahead of their highly anticipated Coachella debut, where they are set to perform without member Manon Bannerman.

The release comes during a sensitive moment for the rising LA-based group, which has been seen as a global test of the K-pop idol system in the United States.

While KATSEYE has enjoyed early success—viral songs, a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and major brand deals—the stability of the lineup remains uncertain.

Earlier this year, Manon Bannerman, the group's Swiss-born member and the only Black artist in the lineup, announced a hiatus to focus on her health and well-being. Since then, the remaining five members have continued group activities without her.

According to Stereogum, Manon later shared a message thanking fans for their support, writing that she was in "positive conversations" with HYBE and Geffen and that she felt "supported" and "healthy." However, she also removed KATSEYE from her social media bio, which added to fan speculation about her long-term role in the group.

KATSEYE makes their highly anticipated comeback with a new single, PINKY UP, out now!pic.twitter.com/U0pFparcER — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) April 9, 2026

Read more: Manon Bannerman Steps Back From KATSEYE to Focus on Health

HYBE Group KATSEYE Pushes 'Pinky Up'

Reports from The Korea Herald confirmed that Manon remains on hiatus and will not join KATSEYE for their Coachella performances. Her absence is also noticeable in the promotional materials and music video for "Pinky Up," which sparked disappointment among some fans who had hoped to see the full group.

Despite the controversy, KATSEYE has continued its promotional push.

"Pinky Up" is a fast-paced, hyperactive pop track created by a team of well-known industry writers and producers, including Justin Tranter, Skyler Stonestreet, and HYBE founder Bang Si-Hyuk. The song's chaotic energy and playful lyrics reflect the group's bold visual identity.

The music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, features colorful and surreal scenes that match the track's energetic tone, Billboard reported.

KATSEYE first began teasing the single at the end of March through cryptic videos featuring references like the Mona Lisa and a themed claw machine reveal.