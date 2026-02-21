Manon Bannerman Steps Back From KATSEYE to Focus on Health

KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman is temporarily stepping away from group activities, with the group confirming she will take time to prioritize her well-being.

In a statement shared on social media, KATSEYE said Manon "will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing." The group added that it "fully support[s] this decision" and said they look forward to being together again "when the time is right."

KATSEYE also reassured fans that scheduled activities will continue in her absence.

The announcement is the result of many months of the fans publicly discussing Manon's no shows to appearances and performances.

Recent Absences Sparked Online Debate

Koreaboo reported in September 2025 that the reactions were divided when Manon was not present as KATSEYE made a surprise appearance at Laufey's concert where the group performed a version of "Gabriela." The outlet also pointed out that since debut, Manon had been frequently sick and making her miss schedules and something fans had been noticing more and more.

Meanwhile, a lot of fans came to the singer's defense and made a case that the Laufey appearance was not really an official KATSEYE schedule so she was not obligated to attend.

Manon Previously Opened Up About Fainting Episode in Japan

Earlier in 2025, the worries of fans intensified when she disclosed that she had fainted in Japan.

During a live broadcast with fellow member Megan on Weverse in August, Manon talked about why she was not able to perform at Summer Sonic Tokyo event. She disclosed that after getting to Tokyo, her condition got even worse. At one point, when at the airport and listening to music, Manon became unconscious. The people around splashed water on her to wake her up, and she was later wheelchair escorted.

Summer Sonic Tokyo had earlier revealed that only five members would be performing, stating that Manon's health deteriorated after her arrival in Japan and that she decided to take a rest after visiting a doctor.

During the same livestream, Manon and Megan lighten the atmosphere a bit by prank-calling their team member Lara, teasing that Manon fainted again. Although intended humorously, fans later said hearing Lara's initial panic reinforced how serious the blackout episode had been.

Manon has previously been described as dealing with persistent health issues, and her absences have, at times, fueled speculation online — including claims from some fans that she was being purposely excluded, while others suggested there could be a racial undertone to criticism surrounding her.