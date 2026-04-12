DJ Akademiks Calls J Cole Calling Him 'Bronny James of China League' After Embarrassing CBA Debut

DJ Akademiks sharply criticized J. Cole following the rapper's difficult debut in China's Chinese Basketball Association, igniting fresh online debate about the artist's foray into professional basketball.

As per Complex, J. Cole, who has previously pursued basketball alongside his music career, made his latest professional appearance with the Nanjing Monkey Kings over the weekend. There was a lot of anticipation among the supporters, but his restricted playing time resulted in only average numbers.

During his eight minutes of gameplay, he failed to make any of the five shots and got only one rebound, one assist, and one personal foul.

His performance garnered attention on social media, eliciting both praise and criticism. Akademiks, who actively participated in the live streaming, pointed out that the athlete's performance fell short of expectations.

DJ Akademiks taps into his ESPN play-by-play analyst mode and breaks down J. Cole CBA debut today. pic.twitter.com/iQoHpCXnPI — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) April 12, 2026

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According to HotNewHipHop, Akademiks spent several minutes reacting to highlights from the game, delivering a series of blunt remarks about the rapper's performance and overall presence on the court.

In commentary during his livestream, Akademiks compared Cole to another high-profile basketball figure. "Bronny James of a Chinese league," he said. In additional remarks, Akademiks took aim at fans defending the rapper's performance. "losers," he said.

In the same segment, Akademiks continued his critique with another jab."water boy for 'Rush Hour 5,'" he said.

The criticism did not stop there, as Akademiks also questioned Cole's motivation and effort level. In further commentary, he suggested a lack of competitive drive."too rich and is bored of rapping," he said.

The livestream segment, which circulated widely online, showcased Akademiks reacting with visible disbelief as he watched Cole's possessions during the game. Akademiks' observations, which some viewers considered to be too harsh, have contributed to the overall discussion on the rapper's shift from music to sport.

However, even though many people criticized Cole, there were those who encouraged patience, since the artist got little practice time and would benefit from having more chances to play. Furthermore, some supporters argued that Cole had already played basketball in Rwanda with Patriots, and also at a game in Canada with the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

However, Akademiks' statement once again demonstrates that famous entertainers face a lot of public scrutiny when they decide to pursue a career in sports. Indeed, being a well-known rapper increases the amount of interest shown in Cole's performance on the field of basketball.

Cole will have the opportunity to demonstrate his skills and abilities during future matches with Nanjing Monkey Kings. It remains to be seen if the rapper manages to prove his opponents wrong.

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