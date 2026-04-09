DJ Akademiks Leaks Offset's Fiery DM Threatening Lil Tjay Over $10K Debt

Rapper Offset allegedly sent a threatening direct message to Lil Tjay over a $10,000 debt, according to DJ Akademiks, who recently revealed the message during a livestream. The feud between the two artists has simmered for over a year and continues to generate controversy online.

During the livestream, DJ Akademiks explained that his upcoming interview with Lil Tjay would discuss the dispute with Offset. Akademiks noted that he asked the 24-year-old rapper about the moment he requested repayment from the former Migos member.

Akademiks claims Offset told Lil Tjay to “get it back in blood” in DMs when he asked about the money owed 😳 pic.twitter.com/WsqL4R5yny — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 7, 2026

He said Offset responded aggressively, allegedly telling Lil Tjay, "N***a, get it back in blood." Akademiks emphasized the statement's intensity, saying, "That's literally what he said, I swear" per HotNewHipHop.

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The reported message comes amid broader tensions between the two artists. Last year, Lil Tjay publicly accused Offset of owing him $10,000 and alleged that the rapper struggled with a gambling problem, as noted by the New York Post, sparking heated exchanges on social media.

DJ Akademiks' disclosure adds a new layer to the ongoing feud.

Lil Tjay was recently arrested, but his attorney clarified that the arrest was unrelated to any violent incidents.

Dawn M. Florio, representing Lil Tjay, issued a statement emphasizing the facts, "We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos. Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

The recent revelation adds tension to an already combustible history between the rappers. Offset was shot outside a Florida casino on April 6, 2026, following a fight, and is in stable condition at a local hospital. Lil Tjay is yet to be linked to the shooting, and the case continues.

The live stream by DJ Akademiks indicates that more information will come out from the interview he will conduct with Lil Tjay, which might provide further insight into the tension between the two rappers and the threat letter.

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