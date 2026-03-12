DJ Akademiks Slams Drake's 'ICEMAN' Snippet, Calls Out Conspiracy Theorists: 'I Don't Like It'

DJ Akademiks gave his honest thoughts on a recently leaked clip of Drake's unreleased song, which is thought to be from his upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

During a livestream, Akademiks expressed disappointment with the clip shared by CY Chels on X, which includes lyrics seemingly targeting Serena Williams and ScHoolboy Q.

The snippet features Drake rapping:

"... Serena, but I'm cool with Venus / I be hanging around those ns like I'm Dua Lipa / I might hit up fcking ScHoolboy and do a remix / Cause you put your ns on, but they making peanuts / We don't ever peace it up, the sht we got between us."

Ak says the bars make Drake sound salty about Kendrick/TDE, but believes the record is just a leftover from $$$4U that hackers leaked. https://t.co/2uJX5tIBKc pic.twitter.com/T25epCl2n3 — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) March 12, 2026

As per HotNewHipHop, reactions among fans have been mixed, with some eager for the album and others less impressed. Akademiks was blunt in his response, saying, "I don't like the snippet. I'm gonna be honest."

Addressing speculation that Drake himself leaked the song to test audience reaction, Akademiks said, "Drake don't want to use the crowd as A&R. He's gonna drop what he want to drop." He suggested the snippet was likely leaked by a hacker and recorded at least a year and a half ago.

Akademiks also questioned the relevance of the lyrics about ScHoolboy Q, stating, "I don't even think Kendrick Lamar remembers ScHoolboy Q's name. It would be preposterous for me to listen to even Drake mention ScHoolboy Q."

The DJ concluded that the leak portrays Drake as "still in the studio, salty as f*ck," implying the material is unfinished or outdated.

ICEMAN remains highly anticipated, with fans and critics closely watching for its official release.

Drake Teases Personal Comeback With New Album 'ICEMAN'

Drake is reportedly gearing up for what appears to be a significant return with his ninth solo album, ICEMAN. According to Hot97, the artist shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram on March 11, hinting that this release will be more personal than previous projects.

Among the posts were a selfie of Drake wearing a cream bubble vest, a model sporting a T-shirt that read "I Support Women's Rights & Wrongs," and an image of a masked figure captioned, "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself." These images have sparked speculation about the album's themes.

Earlier this month, Drake shared additional hints through an Instagram carousel featuring images of music icon Cher, his father Dennis Graham, and the phrase, "Talk Is Cheap." The forthcoming album follows his 2023 solo release, For All the Dogs, as well as last year's collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs.

Drake also previewed new material during recent livestreams, with clips shared by commentator Akademiks highlighting themes of betrayal and frustration. In one snippet, Drake rapped, "F*** them haters." In another, he references feeling betrayed by people close to him, including his label.

In a November interview with Complex, Drake spoke about his evolving approach to releasing music.

"I think I am always capable of recognizing when things are shifting and not being weirdly affected by it, not being jealous, not being thirsty, just finding how I can shine light or co-exist or make it a part of our ecosystem," he said.

Drake also described his livestream experiments aimed at pushing audiovisual quality to new heights.