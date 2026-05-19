Bruce Springsteen Team Shuts Down Rift Narrative After Concert High-Five Moment Goes Viral

Bruce Springsteen's team is shutting down talk of a fallout between the rock legend and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie after a brief concert moment went viral and sparked widespread speculation online.

The clip, taken during Springsteen's May 14 performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, showed Christie standing near the stage with his hand raised for a high-five as Springsteen returned from the crowd during his song "10th Avenue Freeze-Out."

Springsteen walked past without making contact, and the moment quickly spread across social media, fueling claims of tension between the two longtime acquaintances. However, Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau firmly rejected the idea that there was any rift.

"Current stories claiming a break in the friendship between Bruce and Chris Christie are absurd," Landau said.

According to Musician Voice, he added that Christie was not only a guest at the show but has attended many Springsteen concerts over the years.

"Chris was attending his 180th show, standing at the side of the stage as our guest," Landau said. "And we hope to see him at our next 180 shows, as our guest. Period."

In an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone, Jon Landau says rumors about Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie are false.



“We’ve all been friends for years, Chris was attending his 180th show, standing at the side of the stage as our guest." https://t.co/6RFhhtzyD2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 18, 2026

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Bruce Springsteen Team Denies Rift

The viral moment happened during a familiar tradition in Springsteen's live shows, when he moves through the crowd as part of the performance.

Video of the scene shows him focused on the music and movement on stage, briefly turning toward Christie earlier in the song and saying, "Come on, gov," before continuing the performance, Rolling Stone reported.

Despite the clip being widely interpreted as a snub, those close to the situation say the interaction was simply a matter of timing and focus during a high-energy concert moment, not a personal rejection. Still, the speculation spread quickly, partly because of the public backgrounds of both men.

Springsteen has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, while Christie, a Republican and former New Jersey governor, previously supported Trump before later breaking with him and speaking out against him.

Their differing political paths led many online viewers to assume a deeper meaning behind the missed high-five. Even with those differences, Christie has publicly expressed admiration for Springsteen for years.

In a past statement marking the 40th anniversary of "Born to Run," Christie said the singer's music reflected his own upbringing and experiences growing up in New Jersey.

To further address the rumors, Christie also shared a backstage photo with Springsteen taken during the same week as the concert. Alongside the image, he wrote, "Is a dream a lie if it don't come true?" referencing the Springsteen song "The River."