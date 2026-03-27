Usher and Justin Bieber's Cold War Heats Up With New Rumors and Old Grudges Coming Back to Light

The long-simmering tension between Usher and Justin Bieber appears to be igniting once again as new rumors surface about a heated exchange at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty on March 15.

The alleged confrontation occurred shortly after the 2026 Oscars ceremony at the star-studded Gold Party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Sources close to Bieber claimed Usher approached him "with energy and anger," leading to a tense but brief verbal interaction. No physical altercation was reported.

As per AllHipHop, insiders say the confrontation at the Chateau Marmont was less about a spontaneous clash and more about unresolved issues dating back years.

Usher, who helped launch Bieber's career after discovering him as a teenager on YouTube, reportedly feels his role in Bieber's rise is being overlooked. Meanwhile, Bieber, now a father, may be reexamining his early industry experiences with a more critical eye.

Witnesses at the party describe the interaction as intense but not physical, though some accounts vary. The tension is believed to stem from deeper feelings related to the pressures and influences surrounding Bieber's early career, including associations with powerful figures like Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Bieber's representatives have denied any connection between the pop star and Diddy's ongoing legal issues, and neither artist has publicly addressed the rumored dispute. However, the resurfacing of old clips showing Bieber alongside industry heavyweights has drawn renewed scrutiny in today's climate.

Meanwhile, reports of a heated exchange between the Usher and Bieber have been clarified as an exaggeration, according to rapper Da Brat.

Da Brat, speaking on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show," shared that Usher described the incident as blown out of proportion. "I spoke to Usher, and he said, 'This is an exaggeration of the conversation,'" Da Brat said. She added that Usher has been supportive of Bieber over the years and holds no ill will toward him.

"Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he's created. Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other," Da Brat said. "They are definitely cool with each other, they have love and they support each other."