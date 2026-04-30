Justin Bieber Sees Massive Chart Surge With 13 Songs on Streaming List

Justin Bieber is experiencing a major streaming revival in the United Kingdom, with 13 of his songs appearing on the latest Official Streaming Chart, marking one of his strongest chart weeks in recent years.

The Official Streaming Chart tracks the most-played songs across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

While Bieber does not hold the No. 1 spot, that position belongs to Olivia Rodrigo with her new hit "Drop Dead," Bieber dominates the chart in volume, placing more songs than any other artist.

According to Forbes, his resurgence follows his widely discussed Coachella performances, which reminded global audiences of his long-running influence in pop music.

Fans in the UK have especially boosted streams of both older hits and newer releases, pushing multiple tracks back onto the chart and lifting others to new highs.

One of the biggest movements comes from "Beauty and a Beat," featuring Nicki Minaj, which jumps from No. 18 to No. 5.

Justin Bieber feat. @NICKIMINAJ's “Beauty And A Beat” remains at #1 on the global Spotify chart with 8.024 million streams.



— It has now spent 12 days at #1, the most streamed song this month pic.twitter.com/gTc89wYRzc — ChaftsAfrica📈 (@ChaftsAfrica) April 27, 2026

Justin Bieber Scores Massive Chart Revival

The surge gives both artists a new top 10 success. Other fast-rising tracks include "Baby" with Ludacris, "Confident" with Chance the Rapper, and "Eenie Meenie" with Sean Kingston, all climbing into stronger positions after previously lower or reentry placements.

Several of Bieber's well-known collaborations are also returning to the chart.

"Stay" with The Kid Laroi reenters at No. 82, while "Ghost" and "Let Me Love You" with DJ Snake land near the bottom of the list but still manage to reappear, showing steady long-term streaming power, Yahoo reported.

Newer and older solo tracks are also gaining momentum. "Daisies," from his 2025 album Swag, makes a significant leap from No. 30 to No. 8, becoming one of his highest-ranking current songs.

Another track from the same project, "Yukon," also rises sharply, moving into the mid-30s.

Bieber's classic era continues to perform strongly as well. "Sorry" climbs again and marks 100 weeks on the UK streaming chart, while "Love Yourself" and "What Do You Mean?" also move upward, proving the lasting popularity of his Purpose album era.

Even older collaborations like "Never Say Never" with Jaden Smith reappear on the chart at No. 93, adding to his total count and showing how deep his catalog reaches across generations of listeners.