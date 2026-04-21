Maggie Baird Reacts to Justin Bieber Serenading Daughter Billie Eilish Onstage

Justin Bieber turned Billie Eilish's longtime dream into reality at Coachella Weekend 2, and the emotional moment also struck a chord with her mother, Maggie Baird.

During his second headlining set on Saturday, April 18, in Indio, California, Bieber, 32, surprised fans by inviting Eilish, 24, onstage.

The crowd erupted as Eilish made her way to the stage entrance, where she was guided by Hailey Bieber before being warmly greeted by Bieber himself. The singer appeared overwhelmed, at one point dropping to her knees in disbelief before standing up to embrace the moment.

Following the performance, Maggie Baird shared her reaction on Instagram, describing it as something she would never forget. She called it "one of the most touching moments ever" and reflected on what it feels like for parents watching their children form deep connections with artists they admire, US Magazine reported.

"It sounds crazy, but we watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there's nothing in our power to do," Baird wrote.

Billie Eilish’s Mom Thanks Justin Bieber For ‘One of the Most Touching Moments Ever’ After ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ Coachella Serenade of Daughter https://t.co/AKT1YAA6Ir — billboard pride (@billboardpride) April 20, 2026

Maggie Baird Thanks Justin and Hailey Bieber

Baird explained that parents often support those dreams in simple ways, like buying music or concert tickets, even when access can sometimes feel out of reach. She also posted photos and clips from the night, including moments showing her daughter emotional and in awe as she stood beside Bieber.

One video captured Eilish visibly crying as she prepared for Bieber's well-known "One Less Lonely Girl" tradition, where a fan is invited onstage during the performance.

According to Billboard, in her post, Baird expressed gratitude toward Bieber for his kindness toward her daughter.

"I'm so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie," she wrote. She also thanked Hailey Bieber for being supportive during the moment and making things feel special.

Hailey Bieber responded to the post with warmth, writing, "love you guys!" and later adding, "so special."

Eilish also shared her own reaction online. On her Instagram Stories, she posted a tired but emotional selfie and wrote simply, "Can't stop crying."