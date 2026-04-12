Justin Bieber's Bizarre Coachella Set Baffles Fans: Genius or Just Plain Weird?

Justin Bieber put up one of the most experimental headline acts ever performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival of 2026. Fans and critics have yet to decide if this performance was a masterpiece or just a failed attempt to experiment.

The singer made his return to the stage on April 11 at the Empire Polo Club venue. His comeback appearance drew tens of thousands of attendees, but it was the format of his performance—rather than the music alone—that quickly became the focal point of online discussion.

Justin Bieber screen shared from his MacBook and went through some of his biggest hits on YouTube in front of a massive crowd at Cоachella 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pthDyYeIJO — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 12, 2026

Midway through his set, Bieber made a significant shift. According to Los Angeles Times, the singer sat down with a laptop and began playing music videos from his earlier catalog, turning part of the concert into what some described as a watch-party-style experience.

In a moment captured during the set, Bieber addressed the crowd directly. "How far back do you go? Are you really with the sh*t?" he asked.

The segment lasted roughly 30 minutes and included not only his own videos but also viral clips and internet memes, including "Deez Nutz," adding to the performance's unpredictable tone. The method used by Bieber presented a complete contrast from the high production values and heavy choreographic work usually associated with Coachella headlining acts.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Bieber's unique presentation was widely reacted to on social media platforms, with many people admiring the performance while others were left puzzled.

One fan expressed enthusiasm for the format shift in a widely circulated comment. "Cоachella was absolutely made the right choice by picking him to headline the show. I mean who could've thought he'd turn a concert into a YouTube watch party? And this was insane too [freezing emojis]," the fan wrote.

Others were less impressed with the performance's pacing and structure. "Sh*t made me go to sleep," another viewer commented.

Even with the split reviews, the concert certainly created some buzz for the opening days of the festival and increased excitement about Bieber's comeback show on April 18.

In terms of music, the repertoire was a mix of his latest songs from the "Swag" album series as well as older songs like "Sorry," "Where R U Now," and "Confident."

Though it may be considered an artistic breakthrough or something bewildering, Bieber's performance at Coachella certainly shows how he is not afraid to try new things on a very large stage indeed.