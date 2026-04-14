Slayyyter’s Coachella 2026 Set Goes Viral—Here’s Everything to Know

Coachella 2026 delivered a breakout moment as Slayyyter made her debut and instantly went viral. Clips from the packed Mojave Stage spread fast online, with fans comparing the energy to Chappell Roan's 2024 festival surge.

For longtime listeners, it felt like a long-awaited win. For new viewers, it sparked curiosity: who is she?

The 29-year-old performer, born Catherine Grace Garner, grew up in Missouri and briefly attended the University of Missouri before leaving to chase music full time. Her early work started in a bedroom closet, where she recorded and edited her own "'80s lo-fi pop" tracks, US Magazine reported.

She shared them on SoundCloud while juggling service jobs and other work, slowly building a loyal fanbase. That DIY path led to her 2019 mixtape and later albums, including Troubled Paradise (2021) and Starf**** (2023).

Slayyyter — “Mine” live at Coachella… and yeah, she didn’t come to play — pure energy, main character vibes, and the crowd locked in from start to finish. 💅🔥 pic.twitter.com/pMVkiLG6p3 — Top View TV (@topviewtv_) April 12, 2026

Slayyyter Goes Viral

In March 2026, she released Worst Girl in America under Columbia Records—her biggest project yet and the centerpiece of her Coachella set. She has also toured with artists like Charli XCX, Kesha, and Tove Lo, placing her firmly in the pop and hyperpop scene.

On stage, Slayyyter performed songs like "Beat Up Chanels," "Dance," and "Crank," feeding off a crowd that knew even the deep cuts.

"It feels like such a dream come true," she said, recalling how she once only saw Coachella through Tumblr posts.

One standout moment came during "Crank," when she said the audience was "screaming" so loud it felt like the room was shaking. Her journey makes the moment even more striking. Before releasing Worst Girl in America, she nearly quit music.

"I've put so much into this... and it's just not working out," she admitted. Instead of stepping away, she leaned deeper into her identity—loud, messy, and real.

According to the LA Times, that rawness defines the "Worst Girl in America" persona. Slayyyter describes it as the "trashy Missouri bar girl," someone who feels out of place but owns it anyway.