Justin Bieber's Music Surges on Spotify and US Charts After Coachella Appearance

Justin Bieber is seeing a major boost in streaming numbers after his return to the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with both new releases and older hits climbing rapidly on charts and Spotify.

According to early data from Luminate, Bieber's songs were streamed 24.6 million times in the US on April 12, just one day after his headline performance.

That marked a 54% increase from April 11 and a 74% jump compared to April 10. It also became his biggest streaming day of the year so far and his strongest day since July 2025.

Streaming platform Spotify also reported a global surge, saying Bieber's music rose by about 250% worldwide following his Coachella set, RollingStone reported.

The boost covered his full catalog, but older songs saw some of the biggest jumps as fans revisited early hits.

Several throwback tracks experienced sharp increases. "U Smile" climbed 600%, while "One Love" rose 550%.

"Favorite Girl," which Bieber had not performed live in over a decade, jumped 310%. Other fan favorites also saw strong gains, including "Never Say Never" up 320%, "As Long As You Love Me" up 340%, and "Baby," which rose 170%.

Justin Bieber’s music was streamed 24.6 million times in the United States on April 12, the day after his much-talked-about set at Coachella, according to preliminary data from Luminate. https://t.co/0M4PeqjfBM pic.twitter.com/eYdjlKA7Vi — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 15, 2026

Justin Bieber's Music Spikes Across Spotify

Newer material also benefited from the attention. Songs from his recent albums saw major spikes, including "I Do," which rose 435%. "All I Can Take" and "Walking Away" each climbed more than 300%.

According to Yahoo, tracks featuring collaborators also surged after live Coachella performances, with "I Think You're Special" rising 280% and "Devotion" increasing 240%.

Bieber's Coachella set included a mix of classic hits and newer songs, helping bridge longtime fans with newer listeners.

His return to the stage carried extra weight since it marked his first major public performance since his Justice tour ended in 2022.

The tour was previously postponed and later canceled due to health issues, leaving fans waiting years for a large-scale live appearance.

Since then, Bieber had mostly stayed away from major performances, aside from a few private shows and television appearances.

Just before Coachella, he also surprised fans with an invite-only performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles, hinting at his gradual return to live music.

He wasn't the only artist to benefit from Coachella weekend one. Fellow headliner Karol G also saw a streaming boost, with global plays rising by 14.3% and U.S. streams jumping by 35%.