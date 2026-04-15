Chappell Roan Cleared as Jorginho Issues Final Statement on Viral Brazil Incident

Chappell Roan has been cleared of any wrongdoing after Brazilian footballer Jorginho issued a final statement addressing a viral incident that sparked backlash online.

In a message shared on social media, Jorginho confirmed that earlier claims linking Roan to a confrontation involving a security guard and his family were based on incomplete information.

"I made my initial statement in the heat of the moment," he said, explaining that he reacted after hearing that his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter were approached "in an intimidating way" at a hotel restaurant during Lollapalooza Brazil, The Guardian reported.

The situation quickly gained attention after Jorginho initially alleged that a security guard connected to Roan had confronted his family.

According to his earlier account, the interaction left his stepdaughter "extremely shaken." The claims led to online criticism directed at the singer, with some accusing her of mistreating fans.

However, new information has since changed that narrative. In his updated statement, Jorginho clarified that Roan had no involvement in the incident.

"It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them," he wrote. He also noted that Roan reached out privately to his wife and that their teams communicated directly to address the situation.

Jorginho, of Flamengo, reiterates Chappell Roan's stance in hotel situation with daughter and security: "Misunderstanding"



I would like to give an update on what happened during Lolla weekend, as we have been seeing and hearing a lot over the past few weeks and felt it was… pic.twitter.com/5FHsDu3WNJ — zamohappy (@zamohappy) April 13, 2026

Jorginho Apologizes, Says Roan Had No Involvement

According to Billboard, Roan had previously denied any connection to the incident, saying, "I didn't even see a woman and a child... I did not ask the security guard to go up to talk to this mother and child." Her statement was later supported by the security guard involved, Pascal Duvier.

Duvier publicly took responsibility for the encounter, confirming he was not part of Roan's team. He explained that he was working security for another artist at the time and acted independently.

Reports indicated he was associated with a different performer who was also in Brazil for the festival. With these clarifications, Jorginho acknowledged the misunderstanding and expressed regret over how the situation unfolded.

"It was, ultimately, a misunderstanding," he said, adding that he was glad to "set the record straight." He also addressed the impact on those involved, saying he regretted the distress caused to both his family and Roan.

The footballer emphasized that his initial reaction came from a place of protecting his family but admitted that the full picture was not clear at the time. He also stated that while the reason behind the security guard's actions remains unclear, it is now evident that Roan had no role in it.

Closing his statement, Jorginho made it clear he considers the matter resolved. "As far as I am concerned, this matter is closed," he said.