Chappell Roan Caught Out: Resurfaced Video Exposes Security Lie After Jude Law's Daughter in Tears

Singer Chappell Roan is facing renewed scrutiny after a resurfaced video appeared to contradict her public statements about a recent security incident involving the daughter of Jude Law.

As reported by 9Celebrity, the controversy stems from reports that a security guard allegedly intimidated Law's 11-year-old daughter during a hotel encounter in Brazil, leaving the child "in tears." Roan has denied that the individual involved was part of her personal security team or that she directed any such interaction.

According to the Daily Mail, the situation intensified after an unrelated clip circulated online, showing Roan signaling to a security guard upon noticing she was being filmed at Sydney Airport ahead of a festival appearance.

The video shared by the Daily Telegraph, which has circulated on social media platforms, depicts Roan making slight hand movements in the direction of the fan with the camera prior to the arrival of the guard at the filming.

The video has led to further arguments that contradict her claim of not directing the actions of the security.

Read more: Chappell Roan Thanks Miley Cyrus for Enduring Criticism as Brazil Controversy Unfolds

In one widely shared comment, a social media user expressed skepticism about Roan's explanation. 'Chappell Roan can spot a camera a mile away but didn't notice her security guard yelling at a child?'

Another commenter criticized her public persona and suitability for fame.

'Some people are not meant for a public life,'

A third reaction highlighted confusion over her relationship with attention and fame.

'I genuinely don't understand how someone who hates attention this much can have the image, brand, style of music that she has.

'It's the equivalent of showing up at a kids' birthday party dressed up like a Disney princess and acting surprised when the kids want to interact with you.'

A fourth commenter questioned her long-term relevance. 'Who does she think she is? She's going to be irrelevant in a year.'

Roan addressed the original incident in a video statement, denying involvement and clarifying her position regarding the security guard's actions.

In her response, she stated the individual was not directly employed by her.

'I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything.'

She further emphasized her stance on how the situation was handled. 'It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions.'

Roan also expressed regret over how the encounter may have affected the child and her family. 'That is crazy. I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something.

'If you felt uncomfortable that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.'

However, Catherine Harding, the child's mother, disputed aspects of Roan's account and raised concerns about accountability.

In a separate statement, Harding questioned whether the guard's actions reflected broader responsibility.

'I know that Chappell has responded, saying that "It wasn't her security and that she didn't do it" well, 100% this wasn't a security guard of the hotel that's what I can say, he looks after artists,'

She added uncertainty about direct involvement while emphasizing responsibility.

'Now I don't know if he's her personal security guard but he was with her, so that is all I know, did she send him to do it? Again, I don't know, I would like to hope not.

'But at the same time you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf.'