Chappell Roan Clarifies Security Guard Incident Involving Brazilian Soccer Player's Family

Chappell Roan has addressed a growing controversy after a security guard allegedly confronted the family of Brazilian soccer player Jorginho at a hotel in São Paulo.

The situation began when Jorginho shared a message on social media claiming that his wife and young daughter were approached by a security guard after a brief moment near the singer during breakfast.

According to his account, his daughter simply walked past Roan's table, smiled, and returned to her seat without speaking or asking for anything. He alleged that a security guard then approached them in an "extremely aggressive manner," accusing the child of "disrespect" and "harassment," and even threatening to report the incident to the hotel, RollingStone reported.

Jorginho said the experience left his 11-year-old daughter in tears.

As the story gained attention online, Roan responded the next day, sharing her side in a video posted on social media. She made it clear that the guard involved was not part of her personal team and that she had no knowledge of the interaction at the time.

"I'm just gonna tell my half of the story," Roan said. "I didn't even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me, no one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel."

Chappell Roan is speaking out after soccer star Jorginho alleged that his 11-year-old stepdaughter was left “extremely shaken” following an incident involving the singer’s security at a hotel in São Paulo.



In her Instagram story on Sunday morning, Roan said she is sharing her… pic.twitter.com/Jmwb6Of9O9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 22, 2026

Chappell Roan Denies Involvement in Security

She stressed that she did not instruct anyone to approach the family. "I did not ask this security guard to go up to talk to this mother and child," she explained, adding that the individuals "weren't doing anything."

Roan also addressed the wider reaction online, where some users questioned her attitude toward fans.

According to Newsweek, she firmly denied those claims, saying, "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children."

The singer offered a direct apology to the family, acknowledging the discomfort caused by the situation.

"I am sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something," she said. "If you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."

The incident reportedly took place while Roan was in Brazil for Lollapalooza Brazil, where she performed over the weekend.

Just hours before the controversy escalated, she publicly thanked her team and security during her set.