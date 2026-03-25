Chappell Roan Thanks Miley Cyrus for Enduring Criticism as Brazil Controversy Unfolds

Chappell Roan is praising Miley Cyrus for handling years of public criticism, even as Roan faces her own backlash tied to a recent incident in Brazil.

During a surprise appearance on the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," which premiered March 24, Roan spoke directly to Cyrus about the challenges of being in the spotlight.

"You literally walked so I can run," Roan said. "What I do on stage, where I can go on a red carpet and just be."

Roan highlighted how Cyrus faced intense scrutiny after moving away from her Disney Channel image, especially during her early music career.

"You took a lot of the heat for that in 2012, 2013," she added, noting that the criticism helped pave the way for newer artists to express themselves more freely, US Magazine reported.

Cyrus, who starred in "Hannah Montana" from 2006 to 2011, acknowledged the comment in a pre-recorded segment, responding, "Oh, I was gagged for that."

Chappell Roan makes Miley Cyrus cry and thanks her for changing culture:



“You walked so I could run. I can go on a red carpet [naked] because you took a lot of the heat. I don't have to deal with it as much, the world took out on you. I grew up with Hannah Montana.” pic.twitter.com/kQAhlDib8I — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) March 24, 2026

Chappell Roan Apologizes Over Hotel Incident

Roan continued her praise by pointing out that she now experiences less pressure because of what Cyrus endured.

"I don't have to deal with that as much because you really — the world took it out on you," she said, calling attention to the impact Cyrus had on artists who followed.

The timing of Roan's comments has drawn attention, as they come shortly after she faced criticism over an alleged incident involving a mother and child at a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil. The situation began when claims surfaced that a security guard associated with Roan confronted an 11-year-old girl who recognized the singer, according to Daily Mail.

Roan later addressed the issue on social media, denying involvement. "No one came up to me, no one bothered me," she said.

"Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel." She also stated, "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child."

The singer added that she does not have negative feelings toward fans. "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children," she said, while also offering an apology. "I'm sorry to the mother and child... You did not deserve that."