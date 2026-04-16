Britney Spears Gets 'Final Push' From Sons to Enter Rehab After DUI: Report

Britney Spears has entered a treatment facility after her DUI arrest, and according to sources, her sons played a major role in helping her make that decision.

The singer reportedly went to rehab after careful talks with Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, who urged her to seek help.

A source told Us Weekly that Spears "went to rehab after several conversations with both of her sons." They added that the brothers "expressed concern about her recent behavior and urged her to seek professional help, which has been long overdue, to get her back on track."

The insider said the sons only want their mother to be healthy and happy, even after years of being apart at times. "They hope she'll take it seriously," the source shared.

Another insider said Preston and Jayden "played a big part" in pushing the 44-year-old singer into treatment. They explained that Spears decided to enter the program to show she is taking the situation seriously after her arrest.

Spears was confirmed to have entered rehab nearly six weeks after she spent a night in jail following a suspected DUI case involving drugs and alcohol. The news came on Sunday, April 12, according to sources.

How Britney Spears’ sons helped her come out of ‘spiral’ and enter rehab: ‘An absolute gift’ https://t.co/QubMFqd9OV pic.twitter.com/9y2AnRDjsN — Page Six (@PageSix) April 15, 2026

Read more: Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After DUI Arrest with Son Jayden Federline

Britney Spears Feels 'Nervous' Entering Treatment

One source explained that after the arrest, Spears hesitated even with support from her team and family. However, her sons were able to convince her that entering treatment was the right step.

The program itself reportedly has no fixed length, meaning it is unclear how long she will remain in care, Yahoo reported.

"Britney was a bundle of nerves heading to rehab because it's very hard for her to trust outsiders and follow a routine that isn't her own," the insider said. Still, they added that she is willing to do what it takes for her children. "She'll do just about anything for her kids."

The source also said Spears and her sons are in a better place now than they have been in years, and she does not want to risk that progress by making harmful choices again.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors are still reviewing Spears' case and will decide whether to file formal charges before her May 4 court hearing.