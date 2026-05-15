Britney Spears’ Wild Behavior After Strange Outing Sparks Fresh Fears Over Pop Star’s Mental Health

Pop star Britney Spears sparked alarm during a late-night dinner outing at the Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California, according to eyewitnesses who reported unusual and unsettling behavior by the singer.

Radar Online said that witnesses said Spears was dining with two companions when she repeatedly raised her voice, reportedly yelling and even barking during conversations. One witness described the scene as chaotic and kind of sad. Things got worse when Spears was seen wandering around near other tables with a knife from her meal, raising safety concerns among other diners. Sources close to the incident suggested she may have forgotten she was still carrying the knife.

During the visit, Spears allegedly lit a cigarette inside the restaurant near the entrance. Staff intervened, asking someone in her party to have her put it out.

Several patrons did not realize Spears was present until after she left. According to insiders, she ordered a burger and fries but barely ate, mostly picking at the fries and leaving a messy table behind. Security reportedly escorted Spears home following the incident.

This episode comes weeks after Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser wet reckless charge related to a DUI arrest in March. She avoided jail time but was placed on probation and mandated to continue mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Britney Spears' Bizarre Behavior at Restaurant Sparks Fear and Concern

Spears' latest behavior has drawn raised eyebrows from fans and family alike, especially after she posted videos dancing with knives on social media, sparking backlash and concern for her well-being. Reports also suggest growing tensions within her family, with her sons reportedly distancing themselves amid ongoing concerns.

As per PageSix, in response to the reports, Spears' representative told Just Jared, "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.*

Spears has reportedly agreed to regular meetings with both a psychologist and psychiatrist following her recent legal issues, which insiders say served as a wake-up call for the singer.