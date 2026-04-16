Aaron Carter's Mom Pushes for Walk of Fame Star, Says 'He Would've Loved It'

Aaron Carter's mother, Jane Carter, is asking fans for help as she works to secure a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in honor of her late son.

She has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $85,000, which is needed for the sponsorship and installation process if the application is approved. The deadline to submit the application is May 15.

Jane told TMZ that Aaron "would've loved" having a star on Hollywood Boulevard. She said the idea feels personal because of their memories walking the famous street together when he was a child.

"We used to stroll along the Walk of Fame whenever we visited Los Angeles," she shared.

She remembered a special moment from when Aaron was about 12 years old. While walking the boulevard, she told him, "You're going to be there someday."

According to Jane, Aaron immediately replied, "Yeah," showing early confidence in his dream of fame.

Aaron Carter's Mom Launches GoFundMe to Get Him Walk of Fame Star https://t.co/gDRts0Z5Sq pic.twitter.com/5Fv8C3TGZw — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2026

Fans Urged to Help Honor Aaron Carter

Now, she believes this tribute would reflect the life and career he built in music and entertainment.

Aaron rose to fame in the late 1990s, releasing his first album at just 9 years old and later becoming a teen pop star with millions of fans worldwide.

Jane said the effort has support from Aaron's siblings, including Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and his twin sister Angel. She hopes fans will also join in, saying they were always a big part of Aaron's journey and legacy.

To get a star on the Walk of Fame, an artist must first submit a formal application and pay a $275 fee. If selected by the committee, the honoree or sponsor must then pay an $85,000 installation fee, Yahoo reported.

Only up to 30 names are chosen each year based on career achievements, community work, and lasting impact in entertainment.

For Jane, the project is also about memory and family. She spoke about the time she and Aaron explored Hollywood together, visiting shops and attractions along the boulevard. Those moments, she said, are still close to her heart.

Aaron Carter died in November 2022 at the age of 34.