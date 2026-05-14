Aaron Carter Wrongful Death Case Moves Forward After Confidential Settlement

A wrongful death lawsuit tied to late singer Aaron Carter is moving forward after new court filings revealed that some defendants have reached confidential settlements, while the broader case continues against others.

The legal action was filed in October 2023 by Carter's former fiancée, Melanie Martin, on behalf of their son, Princeton Lyric Carter.

The lawsuit claims that multiple medical professionals, mental health providers, and pharmacies contributed to the circumstances leading up to Carter's death by prescribing and dispensing powerful medications without proper medical justification, TMZ reported.

According to the latest documents, a psychiatrist and a mental health clinic named in the case reached confidential financial settlements in April. The terms were not made public, but the filings confirm that those two parties are no longer actively contesting the claims.

The lawsuit centers on allegations that Carter was prescribed a combination of drugs, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, and alprazolam, despite what the complaint describes as clear concerns about his mental health condition. The filing argues that these prescriptions, along with the quantities involved, should have raised red flags for medical providers.

Aaron Carter’s Family Gets Settlement From L.A. Psychiatrist Over Xanax Prescriptionshttps://t.co/rcDOubmVxW — billboard (@billboard) May 13, 2026

Aaron Carter Case Continues Against Walgreens

Carter died in November 2022 at his home in California, where he was found unresponsive in a bathtub. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accidental drowning after the use of alprazolam (Xanax) and inhalation of difluoroethane, a chemical commonly found in aerosol products.

According to DailyMail, the lawsuit also names additional defendants, including a Santa Monica dentist, a local pharmacy, and the pharmacy chain Walgreens.

Court records indicate those parties have not yet reached settlements and remain involved in the ongoing litigation. While some providers have now settled, the case is still active and continues to focus on whether medical and pharmaceutical professionals failed in their duty of care.

The claims argue that warning signs about Carter's health and prescriptions were allegedly overlooked.

Recent court decisions have also addressed how remaining assets connected to the singer's estate should be handled, adding another layer to an already complex legal situation.