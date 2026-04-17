Ice Spice McDonald's 'Unprovoked' Attack: Perpetrator Reveals Her Version of Events Behind the Brawl

Rapper Ice Spice was involved in a physical fight with a woman at a McDonald's in Los Angeles on April 15, an incident that quickly escalated from inside the restaurant to the street outside.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ the 26-year-old artist was sitting with a friend when a woman approached their booth uninvited and attempted to squeeze in next to Ice Spice's companion. After Ice Spice and her friend asked the woman to leave, the situation rapidly worsened.

The woman reportedly slapped Ice Spice first, and the altercation spilled outside onto the pavement, where both women continued to fight and ended up on the ground. According to the footage, the aggressor landed a second punch during the outdoor confrontation.

Ice Spice's attorney, Bradford Cohen, described the attack as "unprovoked." He confirmed that the matter was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"We will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security," Cohen said.

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This statement signals a strong legal response from Ice Spice's camp regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, as per AllHipHop, the woman involved in the altercation, identified as Vayah, offered a different account of events. She claimed Ice Spice was rude first, saying the rapper called her a "b####" when she tried to show her "some love."

Vayah also alleged that Ice Spice grabbed her phone and threw it out of the restaurant, which may have contributed to the escalation.

As of now, no arrests have been made by the LAPD in connection with the incident.

Fans took to social media immediately after videos circulated, with many criticizing the woman and her companion. One user wrote, "When I seen "Ice Spice got slapped in McDonalds" I was thinkin she got hoe'd but she was really ready to bang out she surfed across them tables lol." Another commented, "I know for fact I aint just see a NIGGA put his hands on ice spice?? Nahh bro I'm tripping."

Some fans called for legal accountability and better security at public appearances, while a smaller number questioned the full context and urged waiting for official findings.

The viral footage and conflicting statements have intensified public interest in the case. Camera footage has well-documented the incident, potentially influencing any future investigations.