Ice Spice Responds to Critic Mocking Workout Video Amid Ozempic Rumors

Rapper Ice Spice is setting the record straight about her weight loss after responding to a critic who mocked her workout video and accused her of using Ozempic.

On Wednesday, February 25, the 25-year-old artist replied to a post on X that questioned whether her slimmer look was the result of medication.

According to Complex, after one user reposted a clip of her exercising, another wrote, "This weak a– video just shows it was definitely from Ozempic." Ice Spice answered directly: "Na it was depression im better now tho."

Her brief but honest reply quickly caught attention. Fans, often called the Spice Cabinet, showed support.

One wrote, "I love you sister & i'm glad you're doing better," applauding her openness about mental health.

The rumors are not new. In August 2024, while on her Y2K! World Tour, Ice Spice addressed similar claims during an X Spaces livestream.

Ice Spice Reveals Depression Caused Weight Loss, Not Ozempic: ‘I’m Better Now Tho’https://t.co/XZ5VYeuzOf — billboard (@billboard) February 25, 2026

Ice Spice Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again

Ice Spice firmly denied using Ozempic, a prescription drug approved for Type 2 diabetes that has also been used for weight loss.

"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic," she said at the time.

"What even is Ozempic? ... You lazy-a– bi—es never heard of a gym? It's called the gym, it's called eating healthy, it's called being on tour."

About a week after that livestream, she posted another workout clip and captioned it, "We beatin them allegations bae," again pushing back on speculation, Billboard reported.

This week's response, however, added new context. By sharing that depression played a role in her weight loss, Ice Spice offered a more personal explanation than before.

In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, she had previously mentioned dealing with anxiety, though she did not go into detail about her mental health struggles at that time.

Despite the online chatter, Ice Spice has continued focusing on her career. She closed out 2025 by making her voice-acting debut in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants and releasing the track "Big Guy" for the film's soundtrack.