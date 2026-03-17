Is Cher Finally Getting Hitched? Sparkling $350K Ring at Son's Wedding Fuels Engagement Rumor

Cher was seen wearing a large diamond ring valued at approximately $350,000 during her son Chaz Bono's wedding on March 8, sparking rumors that the music icon may be engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards.

As per RadarOnline, the ring, described by jewelry experts as a pear-shaped diamond between five and seven carats, has an estimated value ranging from $350,000 to $400,000. According to Rustin Yasavolian, CEO of Masina Diamonds, the design features an elegant simplicity fitting for the pop legend.

Hana Kaneko, a Los Angeles-based heirloom jewelry curator, noted the ring's center stone appears to have high color and clarity and could possibly be a high-cut antique cushion shape.

Cher, 79, and Edwards first sparked dating rumors in late 2022. An insider told the publication last December that Cher is eager to marry Edwards before her milestone 80th birthday in May.

"She doesn't give a hoot about their age difference," the source said. "They are both ready to commit to each other for the long haul."

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, Cher praised her boyfriend as "one of the most talented persons I've ever met" and expressed her affection despite some fans' concerns about their age gap.

"You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger," she said. "I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented."

Cher and Edwards have not publicly commented on the ring or engagement rumors.

Cher Defends Relationship with Music Executive Alexander Edwards Amid Criticism Over 40-Year Age Gap

More than three years after being first linked, Cher and Edwards remain a couple, despite public scrutiny over their 40-year age difference.

"Love doesn't know math," Cher wrote on the social platform X, confirming her relationship with Edwards by posting a photo of him alongside a heart emoji. In appearances such as on *The Kelly Clarkson Show* in December 2022, she admitted their pairing "on paper" seemed unusual but emphasized their strong connection.

Edwards and Cher met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. Since then, they have appeared together at several high-profile events including Paris Fashion Week shows, the amfAR Gala in France, and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where Cher performed her hits.

Edwards shares a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. Rose has spoken positively about Edwards' relationship with Cher, saying it provides stability for their son.

The couple's relationship is also marked by personal support. Edwards was there for Cher after her mother's passing in late 2022, and the two then worked together on her first holiday album, which came out in October 2023.

Whispers of an engagement began circulating when Edwards presented Cher with a substantial diamond ring for Christmas. However, insiders later made it clear that wedding plans weren't in the works.

Cher has said that her relationship with Edwards, despite their age gap, has been a source of happiness and laughter. "He's special. "No matter what happens, I love being with him," she shared with PEOPLE in an October 2023 interview.

As the couple continues to navigate their relationship in the public eye, Cher remains unapologetic about her choice. "If it was just a year, it would've been worth it," she said. "I've had the best time."