Kanye West's Comeback Clip Sparks New Antisemitism Firestorm

Kanye West reposted a clip from a podcast that praised his SoFi Stadium shows and framed his comeback as defiance of powerful institutions, but the clip includes language that echoes antisemitic stereotypes.

Per Complex, in the clip, music executive Ray Daniels praised West's ticket sales and suggested he was targeted by financial and corporate interests. Daniels said, "In the midst of him being canceled, he sold 70,000 tickets in L.A."

Before that quote, Daniels argued that objections to West came from institutional actors. He said, "Everybody that tried to cancel him, all those guys that run Morgan Stanley, run this bank, totally don't want your money, their kids were in the stadium... They are a system that's against him. Everybody hates the system. The system lined up against this man, and you can't beat him 'cause he got the people..."

Daniels praised the perceived resilience of West's fan base, saying, "I love him, I love it. This comeback is so satisfying... I love everything about it... Every other label said they don't want to touch him... Y'all tried to kill me and all y'all paid to see me stand right back on top of the f***ing world..."

Before discussing West's need to apologize, Daniels referenced the artist's mental health and public scrutiny. He said, "Ego would tell you, 'I'm not going to say sorry'... Write the letter. Let's get it over with... He also has mental issues that we publicly know, but we still punish him... Why can't we leave him alone when he's going off?"

HotNewHipHop reported that West reposted the TFU Podcast clip on his Instagram Story over the weekend. The outlet and other observers noted that Daniels' remarks about banks and those who run them echo long-standing and harmful antisemitic tropes about control of financial institutions.

West has issued public apologies as he faces canceled dates, postponed shows and travel restrictions after comments tied to his latest album, BULLY. In a recent tweet announcing a postponement, West wrote, "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice."

Before that line, West explained his reasoning about making amends and avoiding placing fans in the middle of controversy. He wrote, "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what's mine, but I don't want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."

Observers say reposting the clip could complicate West's efforts to repair his public image and commercial standing.