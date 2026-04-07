Kanye West Offered About $15M To Headline UK Festival Before Visa Ban Sparks Chaos

Kanye West was given an offer worth several million dollars for him to be the headliner at one of the biggest music festivals in the United Kingdom until the government's visa ban stopped all his plans.

The rap star, who is also known by the name Ye, was in serious negotiations with Wireless Festival in London, which spent months arranging for his performance. However, the event was ultimately canceled after UK authorities denied him entry.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, global promoter Live Nation had offered West approximately £11 million (about $15 million) to headline multiple shows, including a three-night run at the festival.

A source described the scope of the deal, stating, "Live Nation put together a big package of multiple shows across the globe including Wireless."

The same source said concerns had been raised early in the planning process, adding, "They were advised that it would be mad to put him on stage in Haringey, so close to a large Jewish community in north London, and they didn't listen."

Questions also emerged about venue options, with the source noting, "Before they signed a deal with Wireless they had asked about putting a show on at the Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham grounds and both turned them down absolutely flat."

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Despite the warnings, the deal reportedly moved forward. The source said, "He asked for and got $15million (£11million) to play those three nights at Wireless."

The situation escalated when Shabana Mahmood blocked West's entry into the United Kingdom, citing that his presence would not be "conducive to the public good." The decision followed ongoing controversy surrounding the artist's past remarks.

Within minutes of the announcement, festival organizers confirmed the cancellation. Promotional materials for the Finsbury Park event were removed, and ticket holders were promised full refunds.

Industry insiders warned of significant financial fallout. One source said, "This is one of the biggest mess-ups that they have made since Covid," adding, "They thought that they would get away with it and that everyone would roll over."

Further criticism focused on the broader implications for the festival's future. A source said Wireless — the UK's only rap festival — won't be able to book a new headline act so will "go dark" in 2026.

As reported by The Guardian, organizers maintained they had followed due process. A spokesperson said, "As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time."

The controversy has also drawn political attention, with UK PM Keir Starmer reportedly stating that West "should never have been invited."

As uncertainty grows over future European shows, the fallout highlights the risks of high-profile bookings amid ongoing public and political scrutiny.