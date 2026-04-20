The Strokes Close Coachella Performance With Politically Charged Montage Targeting CIA and US Policies

The Strokes closed their Coachella weekend two set with a politically charged video montage that appeared to criticize US foreign policy, the CIA, and global military actions, turning their performance into one of the festival's most talked-about moments.

The New York rock band ended their main stage show on Saturday night with their 2016 track "Oblivius," while a series of powerful and controversial images played behind them.

The visuals referenced alleged CIA-backed regime changes, historical political assassinations, and recent conflicts in Gaza and Iran, drawing immediate attention from the massive crowd and global livestream audience.

The montage included depictions of former world leaders such as Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, Guatemala's Jacobo Árbenz, and Chile's Salvador Allende, suggesting their governments were overthrown in CIA-linked operations.

It also featured an image of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with text stating, "US Govt found guilty of his murder in civil trial," referencing a past civil case while contrasting it with official US government findings that rejected such claims, NME reported.

Other parts of the video showed imagery tied to slavery, Black Lives Matter protests, and foreign leaders who died in plane crashes, alongside captions suggesting suspected CIA involvement.

The final sequence shifted toward modern conflict zones, showing destruction in Gaza and Iran, including statements about damaged universities and military strikes.

The Strokes closed Coachella by flashing images of U.S. crimes - Genocide in Gaza pic.twitter.com/tF1ktAWJVq — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 19, 2026

The Strokes Divide Fans With Political Montage

The set choice of "Oblivius" added to the tone, with its chorus asking, "What side are you standing on?"

It marked only the second time the song has ever been performed live since its release, making the moment even more notable for fans.

Frontman Julian Casablancas and his bandmates—Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Fabrizio Moretti, and Nikolai Fraiture—performed before the festival's headlining act, drawing thousands of attendees in person and millions more online.

Reactions quickly spread across social media after clips went viral. Some viewers praised the band for speaking out, while others criticized the performance for its political messaging, saying Coachella was not the place for such statements.

According to Fox News, the weekend two performance contrasted with their earlier set on April 11, which did not include the video montage.

However, Casablancas still made brief political jokes onstage, including comments about a fictional military draft.

There is currently no active draft in the United States, with the last one ending in the early 1970s after the Vietnam War, though men aged 18 to 25 are still required to register for selective service.