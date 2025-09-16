Coachella 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G Headline

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its 2026 lineup, and it's already shaping up to be one of the most eclectic editions in recent memory. Headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G will lead three massive nights at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026.

Friday, April 10 & 17: Sabrina Carpenter's Moment

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter tops the Friday billing, solidifying her status as one of the industry's leading stars after a meteoric rise fueled by chart-topping hits and a sold-out world tour. She will be joined by an impressive roster including The xx, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, and Moby, among others. Indie favorites Foster the People, Lykke Li, and Joyce Manor will also return to Coachella's stages.

Saturday, April 11 & 18: Bieber Returns to the Desert

Justin Bieber will headline Saturday, marking his first Coachella performance as the top-billed act. Bieber is expected to deliver a career-spanning set that blends his early pop anthems with his more recent R&B-influenced hits. Supporting acts include The Strokes, Giveon, Addison Rae, Labrinth, David Byrne, and Interpol, reflecting the festival's tradition of mixing mainstream stars with alternative legends. Rising global artists like AYYBO, Luisa Sonza, and Los Hermanos Flores will bring international flair to the Saturday lineup.

Sunday, April 12 & 19: Karol G Makes History

Closing the festival is none other than Karol G, who continues to break records as one of Latin music's most powerful figures. Fresh off her historic stadium tours, the Colombian reggaeton and pop star becomes the first Latina to headline Coachella's Sunday stage. She will be joined by Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA twigs, and WetLeg, blending hip-hop, EDM, K-pop, and alternative rock for a diverse finale.

Other notable Sunday performers include Subtronics, Armin van Buuren, Black Flag, and French Police, ensuring the last day delivers something for every taste.

The lineup for Coachella 2026 has been unveiled including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma as headliners. pic.twitter.com/YZUNjo6O8b — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 16, 2025

A Landmark Debut

This year's edition will also feature the barbecue debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia, a special performance concept tied to the band's iconic albums Kid A and Amnesiac.

Diversity and Global Sounds

The 2026 lineup highlights Coachella's ongoing commitment to diversity, with stars representing Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Global pop acts like BINI, Fuji Kaze, and Taemin will share the bill with punk staples like Suicidal Tendencies and The Chats. Meanwhile, electronic fans can look forward to sets from Anyma presents Éden, Armin van Buuren, and Subtronics.