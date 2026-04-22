Blueface Called Out for Skipping $10,000 Jewelry Payment After Flaunting Flashy New Chains

A jeweler publicly accused rapper Blueface of owing about $10,000 for jewelry dating to 2021 after the artist posted images of new chains on social media.

The jeweler, identified in a report on HotNewHipHop, commented beneath photos of Blueface's recent purchases: "Tell him he needs to pay his $10,000 [tab] from 2021," he wrote, per Watch Live Bitez.

It was not immediately clear whether the debt claim is accurate. Blueface has not responded publicly to the jeweler's comment, and no invoice or court filing has been produced to confirm the amount or the details of the alleged transaction. Representatives for Blueface did not return requests for comment.

The social-media post that prompted the jeweler's message showed Blueface displaying multiple chains and other jewelry. After the jeweler's comment circulated online, the story was reported by the publication and amplified by other outlets and social accounts.

The matter follows recent family and relationship turmoil that has kept the rapper in the headlines. Earlier this month, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, posted a series of posts about her son on Instagram that included multiple personal insults.

Saffold criticized her son's appearance and career in the Instagram posts. "N***a ain't nobody taking advice from no washed up rapper with a group a groupie baby mommas But a 304 from the tracks," she wrote.

Saffold continued with additional posts that attacked Blueface's personal life. "My son is a washed up Rapper with a group a dirty Pennie's for BMs and nobody give a funk about how you feel about me," Saffold added. "I'll buy another son, funk you, fat ssa reject scribble face, slow ssa dirty house ssa, shitty ssa ninja Yo 304 don't even take showers Them trailer park trash groupies [laughing emoji] Wit yo broke ssa."

The outlet report noted that one of Blueface's girlfriends, identified as Harvard Bri, was seen on camera throwing bricks at the rapper's house. Blueface's father shared the footage online and described the incident as leaving him "traumatized."

The sequence of events — a jeweler's alleged unpaid bill, a public family dispute and a violent episode near the rapper's home — has contributed to renewed attention on Blueface's personal affairs as well as his public persona.

Legal experts say that claims of unpaid debts typically require documentation, such as invoices, contracts or sworn statements, before they are enforceable. If the jeweler chooses to pursue the matter, the dispute could be settled privately, through a civil lawsuit, or through mediation.

Separately, AOL reported that Rapper Blueface was spotted turning up at a Miami nightclub opening alongside streamer Clavicular, just a day after the streamer was rushed to the hospital following a suspected overdose during a livestream.

Clavicular later addressed the incident, saying his substance use contributed to the medical scare and that he plans to stop using drugs going forward. Despite this, he appeared at the club event with Blueface, where he was seen interacting with the crowd and enjoying the night.