LeAnn Rimes Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates After Illness

LeAnn Rimes has announced that she is postponing two upcoming concerts after falling ill, telling fans she needs time to recover before returning to the stage.

In a message shared on Instagram Stories on April 29, the singer revealed that her health forced her to pause her touring schedule.

"Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week," she wrote. "I'm sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled."

According to People, the affected shows were originally set for April 30 in Spokane, Washington, and May 1 in Seattle. Both concerts are part of her ongoing "30 Years of Blue Tour," which began on April 19 and celebrates three decades since her breakout success.

Rimes, 43, reassured fans that the delay is only temporary and that new dates have already been set. Spokane is now scheduled for May 31, while Seattle will take place on June 2. She added that all previously purchased tickets will still be valid, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

"I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover," she wrote. "I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon. Love, LeAnn."

LeAnn Rimes Postpones Two Shows Due to ‘Severe Illness’ One Month After Viral Jaw Release Therapy Video https://t.co/6RlEVesvKu — People (@people) April 29, 2026

LeAnn Rimes Receives Fan Support

Fans were quick to respond with support, many sending messages of encouragement and hoping for her fast recovery. The announcement comes during a busy and emotional period for the singer, who has been balancing health, family, and touring responsibilities, Yahoo reported.

Just days earlier, Rimes reflected on her personal life while celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Eddie Cibrian. She described the milestone as meaningful but emotionally difficult due to family challenges at home.

"We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching things happening at home with family," she shared. "It's been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours."

Rimes has also recently spoken about her wellness journey, including a viral video showing her undergoing a jaw-release therapy session. She later explained that she was exploring different treatments as part of her health and life transition.