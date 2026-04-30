Kid Cudi Reignites Hope for Reconciliation With Kanye West During Tour Opener

Kid Cudi is reigniting talk of reconciliation with longtime collaborator Kanye West after a powerful moment during the opening night of his Rebel Ragers Tour in Phoenix on April 28.

Cudi closed his show at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with "Reborn," his emotional collaboration with West from their 2018 project Kids See Ghosts.

Before performing the song, he directly dedicated it to Ye, telling the crowd, "This one's for Ye." The audience reacted loudly, marking one of the night's most talked-about moments.

He also encouraged fans to sing along so West could hear the message. "We gotta sing this loud so Ye can hear you," Cudi said, turning the performance into something more than just a concert finale, Billboard reported.

The gesture stood out because of the complicated history between the two artists.

Cudi and West once shared one of hip-hop's most influential creative partnerships, working together on tracks like "Welcome to Heartbreak," "Gorgeous," and "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1." Their collaboration peaked with Kids See Ghosts, but tensions in recent years led to public distance and strained communication.

Kid Cudi Dedicated “Reborn” To Ye (Kanye West) Last Night On The 'Rebel Ragers' Tour



“This one’s for Ye” pic.twitter.com/sVWbvzX9qB — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) April 29, 2026

Fans React as Cudi Dedicates Song to Kanye West

In past interviews, Cudi has described that break as painful. "It breaks my heart because I loved Kanye. I really loved him," he said in a 2025 appearance on CBS Mornings.

"He was part of my life changing... but the man that he has become... I just don't know that guy anymore," he added.

Despite that, Tuesday's dedication suggested a softer tone. The emotional performance of "Reborn," a song centered on healing and renewal, added weight to the message. Many fans viewed it as a quiet attempt to reopen the door between the two artists. The moment also came as West continues his own public journey.

His latest album Bully performed strongly on the Billboard 200, but his live appearances have faced challenges, including canceled international shows linked to controversy around his past remarks.

According to RollingOut, Cudi's tour, produced by Live Nation, will continue across 33 cities in North America, with stops in Albuquerque, Austin, and Dallas later this week.

Special guests are expected to join select dates, and part of the proceeds will support The Big Bro Foundation, which focuses on youth mental health.