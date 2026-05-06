M.I.A. Blasts Kid Cudi for ‘Silencing’ Her After Being Ejected From Rebel Ragers Tour

Following some political comments and criticism for her Dallas performance, M.I.A. has been cut from Kid Cudi's "Rebel Ragers Tour." She has since issued a lengthy statement on social media outlining her perspective and criticizing the political environment.

During her set as the opening act on Kid Cudi's tour, M.I.A., pledged allegiance to the Republican Party and implied that some audience members might be undocumented immigrants. The comments went viral online and received criticism from fans, as per HotNewHipHop.

Kid Cudi addressed the situation by releasing a statement explaining his decision to remove M.I.A. from the tour. He said management had warned her before the tour not to bring politics into her performances.

UPDATE:



M.I.A. has been booted off the rest of the tour. https://t.co/H0qHHKp8zn pic.twitter.com/58axYD9lbD — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) May 4, 2026

Kid Cudi stated, "TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour. I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn't want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I've been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager."

In response, M.I.A. took to social media to clarify that when she used the term "illegal," she was referring to members of her team who had not yet received work visas. She also expressed frustration at being silenced and criticized what she described as a "virtue signal era."

Below is her full statement:

I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010.

I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I'M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN'T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING "FU&% THE LAW", WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT.



DO… https://t.co/3xZk2OTBMb — M.I.A. ⊕ II II II (@MIAuniverse) May 4, 2026

The exchange makes it clear that M.I.A.'s working relationship with Kid Cudi has ended.

Meanwhile, Consequence reported that M.I.A. was booed during her opening set for Kid Cudi's "The Rebel Ragers Tour" in Dallas after claiming she was "canceled" for being a Republican and making controversial remarks about potential "illegal" immigrants in the audience.

Videos showed her addressing the backlash, referencing her 2010 song "ILLYGIRL" and defending her history of advocating for immigrant rights.