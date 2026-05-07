Amber Rose Shares New Details About Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s Infamous VMAs Clash

Amber Rose is opening up about her unexpected role in one of the most talked-about moments in music award show history—Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking on the "Ball in the Family" podcast, Rose admitted she helped set the tone for the night before they even entered the venue. She said she encouraged West to loosen up ahead of the show, including bringing alcohol to the event.

"We need to be on the carpet... taking shots of Henny," she recalled telling him, referring to Hennessy, TMZ reported. She also told him, "You the biggest thing in the whole world," explaining she was trying to hype him up.

At the time, West and Rose walked the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with a bottle of Hennessy, even stopping for photos while sipping from it. Rose said the energy felt fun and celebratory, with no sign of what would happen later.

Amber Rose admits she hyped up Kanye before the infamous Taylor Swift VMAs interruption.



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Amber Rose Calls VMAs Incident 'Wild'

That night, Swift won Best Female Video for "You Belong With Me." During her acceptance speech, West suddenly rushed the stage, took her microphone, and said Beyoncé had "one of the best videos of all time." The moment shocked the audience and instantly became one of the most replayed scenes in award show history.

According to EW, Rose said she had no idea the interruption was coming. "All of a sudden I'm just sitting there and then he's on stage," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh s---t. I was not expecting that.'"

While she does not agree with how West handled the moment, she said she understood the point he was trying to make. "Do I agree with how he did it? No," Rose said. "But was he right? Yes. That's how I feel."

Rose also shared that she later spoke with Swift, and there is no bad blood between them. She added that Swift was kind enough to send gifts and concert tickets for her son after learning he is a fan.

Looking back, Rose described the entire situation as something that happened during a very different time in their lives.

"We were just young and f***ing winging it," she said, reflecting on how much has changed since the 2009 VMAs.